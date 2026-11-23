Addis Ababa — Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu has hailed Ethiopia as an indispensable regional anchor.

Speaking to ENA, Dr. Workneh emphasized the East African nation's strategic leadership in advancing peace, diplomacy, unity and collective action across the Greater Horn of Africa.

The Executive Secretary underscored Ethiopia's longstanding commitment to regional integration and cooperation, highlighting its founding role in IGAD and its leadership in steering the regional bloc for more than eight years.

He also noted that he is the second Ethiopian to serve as IGAD Executive Secretary, reflecting the country's longstanding contribution to the organization's leadership and regional affairs.

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"Ethiopia's role is indispensable. It can lead in peace, diplomacy, and bringing all member states together. We appreciate Ethiopia's role, not only in the region but also across the continent," he said.

The IGAD chief stressed that Ethiopia's diplomatic influence and strategic position make it a key partner in strengthening regional solidarity, promoting dialogue and mobilizing coordinated responses to shared challenges.

He also called for stronger cooperation between Ethiopia and other IGAD member states.

In that regard, Workneh noted that collective commitment and joint action are essential to addressing the region's persistent challenges, particularly drought, food insecurity, peace and security threats.

"If Ethiopia and the other member states come together, we can truly win the battle against drought, food insecurity, peace and security challenges, and other issues confronting our region," he said.

As the region faces interconnected political, economic and climate challenges, Workneh underscored that strengthened cooperation among IGAD member states remains critical to unlocking its collective potential and building a more stable and prosperous future.