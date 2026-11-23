- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on Sunday offered condolences to the family of martyr Lt. Col. Osama Al-Sadiq Abdel-Wakeel in Al-Mahas Kutrang area, in the presence of a large gathering of citizens and the martyr's relatives.

Al-Burhan prayed to Almighty Allah to accept Lt. Col. Osama and all the martyrs of the War of Dignity, who sacrificed their lives in defence of Sudan, to safeguard its sovereignty, and to ensure that the Sudanese people can live in freedom, security and safety.

The TSC President affirmed that the blood of the martyrs represents a trust and a debt owed by the Armed Forces and the Sudanese people. He stressed that the martyrdom of these heroes strengthens the Armed Forces' resolve and determination to continue the journey and fulfil the mission for which they sacrificed their lives.

He renewed the state's commitment to supporting the families of the martyrs, standing by them and providing them with all forms of support and the care they deserve, in recognition of their sons' sacrifices.

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In firm messages, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said that the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and its supporters have no place in the future of the Sudanese state. He stressed that there would be no retreat or compromise, and that the only option available to the rebels was to lay down their arms and surrender or face a complete military defeat.

General Al-Burhan concluded his remarks by affirming his complete confidence in victory through Allah's support, as well as in the resolve of the Armed Forces and the will of the Sudanese people to achieve final victory. He prayed that Almighty Allah grant the martyr's family and comrades patience and solace, and accept him among the highest ranks of the righteous, the truthful, the martyrs and the virtuous.