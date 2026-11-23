Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim affirmed the Ministry's commitment to addressing the problems facing the Suki Agricultural Project Authority by taking urgent emergency measures to provide the project with its electricity, pumps, machinery and equipment requirements, in coordination with the Ministry of Irrigation, the Agricultural Bank of Sudan and the National Electricity Corporation. These measures are intended to enable the project to catch up with the winter agricultural season and cultivate a number of crops.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the Suki Agricultural Project Authority on Sunday, attended by Undersecretary of Irrigation at the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation, Dhaw Al-Bait Abdulrahman Mansour, and representatives of the Finance Ministry's directorates, authorities and companies, as well as the Development Administration.

Dr. Gebreil disclosed that a study had been submitted to the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to finance and fully rehabilitate the Suki Agricultural Project.

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For his part, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation, Engineer Dhaw Al-Bait Abdulrahman Mansour, said that ensuring water availability was the fundamental pillar of the project. He affirmed that efforts were under way to provide the necessary equipment to ensure the smooth flow of water to the areas targeted for cultivation. He added that the Ministry would provide two additional excavators alongside the two already available, bringing the total to four, with one excavator allocated to each section.

Meanwhile, Bakri Mohamed Al-Tom, head of the delegation representing members of the Suki Agricultural Project Farmers' Association, said the meeting reviewed the main problems facing the project, including the pumps and 70 irrigation canals that had not been cleared.

He added that the Finance Minister had pledged to provide machinery through the Agricultural Bank, while the Ministry of Irrigation had committed to providing four excavators for the four inspection divisions, in addition to emergency solar-powered pumps operating at the Rahad Project.