African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah has called on Japanese companies to invest more in the local processing and beneficiation of African resources, assuring that the Bank Group is ready to mobilise financing and risk-sharing instruments to support these investments.

He was speaking at a business roundtable organised by the Bank Group in collaboration with the Japanese private sector in Tokyo on 12 November, during his second official visit to Japan as President.

Dr Ould Tah outlined three investment priorities: promoting Africa's natural resources and creating greater value on the continent; developing the energy, transport and digital infrastructure essential for industrialisation; and harnessing Japanese technology and finance to support African businesses and bankable projects on the continent.

Addressing a large gathering of Japanese business leaders and representatives of private financial institutions and development finance institutions (DFIs), Dr Ould Tah said,

"Africa has the resources, markets and talent needed to become a major production hub. But this future will not be built solely on the export of raw materials." He invited them to forge a new generation of investment partnerships to transform African resources into added value, jobs and competitive industries.

Mr Atsushi Mimura, Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs at the Japanese Ministry of Finance, said,

"The Ministry of Finance of Japan works closely with the African Development Bank to advance Africa's development priorities. With its deep knowledge of local markets and strong relationships across the continent, the Bank is a trusted partner for Japanese companies looking to develop or expand their operations in Africa."

President Ould Tah said Japan brings a powerful combination of engineering expertise, patient capital, cutting-edge technology and sound financial institutions. The Bank Group's strength, he added, lies in turning investment opportunities into viable operations through financing, guarantees, project preparation, policy dialogue and risk-mitigation instruments.

He explained that these opportunities lay at the heart of the Bank Group's new strategic vision, the Four Cardinal Points: unlocking Africa's capital power; rebuilding the continent's financial sovereignty; transforming its demographic growth into an economic dividend; and developing resilient infrastructure and competitive value chains.

From dialogue to investment in concrete projects

The roundtable agenda covered critical minerals, liquefied natural gas (LNG), petrochemicals and fertilisers, energy, agriculture, digital solutions, infrastructure and green industrialisation. It provided an opportunity to examine practical solutions to enable promising projects to overcome obstacles to investment. President Ould Tah called on participants to move decisively from resource potential to value addition, from dialogue to investment, and from opportunity to concrete projects.

Several of the companies in attendance outlined their expectations of the Bank Group and presented their ongoing projects across the continent.

The meeting also sought to bridge existing gaps between Japanese companies and capital and bankable African projects, with the Bank Group positioning itself as the ideal partner to facilitate these transactions and share risks.

A session which focused on energy, agriculture, digital solutions, infrastructure and green industrialisation, explored how Japanese expertise, technology and funding could be mobilised for Africa's transformation.

Members of the Bank Group delegation that accompanied the President also delivered remarks. Martin Fregene, Officer in Charge of the Vice-Presidency for Agriculture and Human and Social Development, highlighted investment opportunities in Africa's agricultural sector, many of them made possible by technologies developed by the Japanese private sector.

Max Magor Ndiaye, Senior Director of Syndications, the Africa Investment Forum and Client Solutions, emphasised the Bank Group's commitment to strengthening risk-sharing and supporting the preparation of bankable projects, particularly within the framework of the New African Financial Architecture for Development (NAFAD). Tomoki Nakai, Bank Group Executive Director for Japan, encouraged Japanese companies to strengthen their presence and investment in Africa.