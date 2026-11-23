The EFF's 6.22% election result exposes Julius Malema's declining influence, as the MK party, lost allies, internal turmoil and accountability questions erode his political power.

While Julius Malema might get a significant boost from the outcome of the coalition discussions in our metros, the longer-term decline of the EFF and his political power can no longer be hidden.

For various reasons Malema has been able to inspire fear in various parts of our population for several years.

This was first through his attempts to change ANC policy in government while leader of the ANC Youth League, and then, once expelled by Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa (Zuma started the process, Ramaphosa presided over the final appeal) through his own formation, the EFF.

For several years Malema appeared to dominate the national narrative - his press conferences were performance politics, his comments about race hurtful to many people - and led to huge arguments in our society.

He no longer has that influence.

Instead, these elections, where the EFF won only 6.22% of the vote nationally, appear to confirm that he will now be relegated to a bit player in our increasingly fractured politics.

There are some factors over which he has no control.

The introduction of the MK party to our politics, with its radical agenda, has clearly taken votes from the EFF,...