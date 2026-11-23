The possible closure of Continental's Gqeberha factory could wipe out tyre manufacturing in the Eastern Cape, deepen unemployment and accelerate pressure on the automotive sector.

Tyre production in South Africa's automotive hub has come to a screeching halt.

Continental, the last remaining tyre manufacturer in Nelson Mandela Bay, halted production with immediate effect on Friday, and all operations at the factory, which opened its doors in 1947, are set to end early in 2027.

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Whether you believe employees who claim they were blindsided by the factory's closure or their colleagues who say the writing has been on the wall for months, all 950 of them stand to lose their jobs.

The company announced on Friday that it had started a Section 189A retrenchment process under the Labour Relations Act "to explore viable alternatives and discuss measures to mitigate the potential impact on employees".

"Continental is committed to maintaining an open and constructive dialogue throughout the consultation process. The company is aware that the proposed closure creates significant uncertainty for employees, and that these changes may be challenging for those affected. It is therefore committed to managing the process with transparency and respect for every employee," said the company.

"Should no viable alternative be identified through the consultation process, operations at the Gqeberha site could be discontinued by early 2027."

The impending closure comes 17 months...