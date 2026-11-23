Gqeberha's crumbling Athenaeum could find new life as a permanent film hub, attracting productions, creating jobs and unlocking the Eastern Cape's creative potential.

Abandoned and neglected buildings in central Gqeberha could be repurposed to support the city's creative industries and help revitalise the inner city, according to the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA).

The agency has for now identified the deteriorating historic Athenaeum building in Central as a starting point, with plans to rehabilitate the property and convert parts of it into a film hub.

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Oyama Vanto, who leads the MBDA's Creative Industry sector, said the film hub could favourably position Nelson Mandela Bay as a destination for film and television production, creating opportunities across the broader creative sector.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, following the conclusion of the Nelson Mandela Bay Film Festival, Vanto said the Athenaeum - which was previously managed by the MBDA - had fallen into disrepair, which "hurt" him.

The historic building served as a hub for the festival, which Vanto said he had "intentionally' used to draw attention to its deteriorating condition. Part of the Athenaeum's auditorium roof collapsed in late October.

'Another building we used to have'

Vanto said the extent of the deterioration became clear during preparations for the festival and a subsequent visit to the Athenaeum.

"The gutters were growing trees, the roof was collapsing,...