Aspen suffered another legal blow after the Labour Court dismissed its bid for leave to appeal against an order to reinstate Roderick Munnick, who was unfairly dismissed a decade ago.

Pharmaceutical giant Aspen Pharmacare has been dealt another legal blow in the Labour Court in Gqeberha which dismissed its application for leave to appeal against a judgment ordering it to reinstate former employee Roderick Munnick a decade after he was unfairly dismissed.

In a judgment handed down on 11 November 2026, Labour Court Judge Molatelo Robert Makhura dismissed Aspen's application, finding that the company had failed to demonstrate that another court would reasonably reach a different conclusion or that there were compelling reasons for the Labour Appeal Court to hear the matter.

On Friday, 20 November 2026 , Aspen spokesperson Shauneen Beukes declined to comment on the ruling, saying the company did not discuss internal or employee-related matters through the media.

Read more Unfairly dismissed worker takes on Aspen Pharmacare in man-alone fight for job October 18, 2026 Munnick, who has no formal legal training, was left to fight much of the legal battle himself after his previous legal representatives let him down. Speaking to Daily Maverick first in October, he said he was so determined to get his job back that he spent long nights poring over legal documents and case law, teaching himself the intricacies...