Panellists at Daily Maverick's Johannesburg post-elections conversation said the future of the city will be determined by more than who occupies the mayor's office.

With coalition negotiations still unfolding following the local government elections, Johannesburg's future remains uncertain. But as political parties negotiate behind closed doors, a bigger question looms over the country's economic hub: what will it take to get Johannesburg working?

This was the question at the centre of a Daily Maverick discussion on Thursday evening, 19 November 2026, moderated by associate editor Ferial Haffajee. The panel brought together JoburgCAN director Julia Fish, Johannesburg Crisis Alliance coordinator Yunus Chamda and Wits University associate professor William Gumede to consider what lies ahead for the city.

Political uncertainty

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For Haffajee, the political uncertainty was an obvious starting point. The Democratic Alliance's failure to secure a majority in key metros was enough of a statement, with Helen Zille reportedly acknowledging the party's electoral defeat in Johannesburg. Haffajee said the DA would have to consider its position in opposition, while the possibility of coalitions centred on the ANC, ActionSA and EFF had become part of the conversation.

Fish cautioned against viewing the election results as a problem. She argued that they reflected a population that felt increasingly unrepresented. Whatever coalition eventually emerges, it will have to reflect the diversity of political choices made by voters.

"Any...