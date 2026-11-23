We believe that Nelson Mandela Bay is capable of recovery if political, administrative, business, civil society, labour, intergovernmental and technical partners align behind a disciplined implementation programme that is collaborative and results-driven.

The major shifts that have taken place in the political landscape of municipalities after the local government elections need to be matched by an equally major shift in mindset on how to run an effective local government that is stable, financially sustainable and focused on service delivery to both communities and businesses.

To protect and revive struggling local economies, municipal recovery must be the top priority of incoming municipal and metro councils, irrespective of which political parties form coalitions and claim positions of power over the coming da

Local government is the foundation for delivering services to residents and businesses, which creates an enabling environment for investment, job creation and quality of life. It is where stability in both elected political leadership and administrative management matters most.

It is also where decisions must now be made on how political leaders, municipal officials, business, civil society organisations and communities will work together to positively change the trajectory of so many of our metros, cities and towns - since we clearly need an active citizenship approach rather than relying on the government...