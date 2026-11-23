With earnings and dividends up more than 11%, Lewis Group is outperforming South African retailers, but rising debt and credit risk temper the optimism.

Retailers get a lot of coverage in this column. There are good reasons for this, ranging from the vibrancy of the sector on the JSE to the critical employment role these companies play in South Africa.

Recently, the retail sector has dished up mostly poor results for investors. There are only a few retailers that can boast green share price movements in 2026. One of them is Lewis Group.

Far from the world of organic-food this and sustainable-fabric that, we find a furniture group that keeps things simple. In a country filled with consumers looking for deals and more affordable ways to live, that's a smart strategy.

With the results for the six months to September 2026 now available, has Lewis managed to navigate a very difficult period for consumer-facing businesses?

Short answer: yes. Headline earnings per share (Heps) grew by 11.2%, and the interim dividend per share was up 11.3% - a period of double-digit growth for Lewis despite all the blood on the street in the retail sector.

The company is brimming with confidence, having opened a net 30...