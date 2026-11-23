GLP-1 drugs promise transformative weight-loss and broader health benefits, but stigma, regaining of weight, high costs and insurers' short-term thinking complicate their use.

A discussion with my wife recently turned to the topic of GLP-1s and their ilk, specifically as a well-proven treatment for weight loss, and not for diabetes (for which they were originally developed).

We wondered how many of our friends had succumbed (this being an entirely unfair verb, I am aware, carrying with it a whiff of pejorative, as we shall see).

A few people we know have been open about it; others (we suspect) prefer to keep it private. Further to that, we wondered, when does one stop, is it easy to stop, or is there a psychologically addictive component? Are there side effects? And when does this become inexpensive enough for those with financial constraints to claim its benefits? Has insurance started paying for these miracle weight-loss drugs? Finally, is there now, after two decades, any evidence of harm, given that the drugs have been around long enough for robust studies? Surely a drug this transformative would come with a hidden second shoe, ready to drop at any moment?

So off into the weeds we go.

The Gila monster

The story of GLP-1s started in 1992 with a lizard called the Gila monster. It eats only a few...