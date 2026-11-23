The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has warned landlords who fail to provide toilet facilities for their tenants that they risk arrest and prosecution as the authority intensifies efforts to address sanitation challenges in the city.

The warning comes ahead of next weekend's National Cleaning Day activities in Kawempe Division, where city authorities are calling for improved waste management, better access to sanitation facilities and greater public participation in keeping neighbourhoods clean.

Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Balimwezo and KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki raised the concerns during the authority's WeYonje campaign in Kawempe, where they sensitised residents about proper waste disposal and the importance of maintaining clean surroundings.

Balimwezo said some households lack basic sanitation facilities, forcing residents to resort to open defecation and improper disposal of human waste.

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"During our city tour, we have discovered that a number of our people have no toilets or latrines. They do open defecation, which is a big challenge to us. Some put faeces in polythene bags and throw them onto rooftops, consequently causing diseases," he said.

He warned that KCCA would soon conduct enforcement operations across all city divisions, targeting landlords who fail to provide toilet facilities for their tenants.

"Very soon, we have an operation throughout all the divisions of Kampala. Those landlords who will be found without latrines will be arrested and prosecuted," Balimwezo said.

Buzeki said the authority would sustain monitoring and enforcement operations to ensure residents live in a clean and healthy environment.

"We need a clean city. We will continue to monitor and hold operations to ensure there is healthy living for residents," she said.

Meanwhile, KCCA has urged residents to keep the National Cleaning Day exercise free from partisan politics, cautioning participants against wearing political party colours during the activities.

The authority says the monthly initiative is intended to unite communities around the shared responsibility of improving sanitation, irrespective of political affiliation.

Buzeki said residents should participate based on their commitment to maintaining clean surroundings rather than political interests.

"You came here based on your own will, but with the intention of cleaning your environment. Cleanliness is for all of us, regardless of political party colours," she said.

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Balimwezo also expressed concern that political displays could discourage residents from participating, saying he had been informed that some people stayed away from a previous cleaning activity after seeing political party colours.

Launched this year, the National Cleaning Day is observed on the last Saturday of every month, with activities rotating across Kampala's divisions and other districts.

The initiative seeks to promote collective responsibility for waste management, environmental cleanliness and improved public health.