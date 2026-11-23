With Uganda recording an estimated 2,500 to 2,700 new prostate cancer cases annually, and approximately 80 per cent of patients reportedly presenting at specialised health facilities with advanced-stage disease, C-Care Uganda has stepped up efforts to promote men's health by taking prostate cancer awareness to Parliament.

Through a partnership with Team Together, a fitness community comprising Parliament staff, C-Care Uganda used the group's annual fitness gathering at Parliament grounds to educate men about prostate cancer, the importance of understanding personal risk factors and the need to seek timely medical advice.

The choice of Parliament was deliberate. As a major workplace community bringing together people from different professional and social backgrounds, the institution provided an opportunity to reach men beyond traditional healthcare settings and encourage open discussions about a health condition that often receives limited attention.

The engagement went beyond awareness creation, with C-Care Uganda deploying a medical team to Parliament grounds to provide participants with subsidised prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests.

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Participants also accessed complimentary health checks, including blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index (BMI) and blood oxygen assessments, alongside medical guidance, counselling and referrals for those requiring further attention.

The initiative sought to address a major challenge in men's healthcare: delayed medical consultation, with many men seeking professional attention only after developing symptoms.

Health experts note that prostate cancer may not present noticeable symptoms during its early stages, making awareness of individual risk factors and appropriate medical assessment particularly important.

Although PSA testing can help assess prostate health and support the detection of possible abnormalities, decisions about screening should be made in consultation with qualified healthcare professionals, taking into account an individual's age, risk factors and medical history.

Speaking about the initiative, Lysandra Idusso, Marketing Manager at C-Care IHK, said taking health conversations into established communities was an important strategy for making preventive healthcare more accessible.

"Men's health is an important conversation that we cannot afford to have only within hospital walls. Our partnership at Parliament gave us an opportunity to reach men in a familiar environment, encourage open conversations about prostate health and connect awareness with access to medical services. We want men to understand their risk, seek medical advice and make informed decisions about their health," Idusso said.

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Charles Bukuwa, Senior Information Officer at Parliament of Uganda and Team Leader of Team Together, said the partnership had added a broader health dimension to the community's annual fitness gathering.

"Our annual run has always brought colleagues together around fitness and healthier lifestyles. Partnering with C-Care allowed us to extend that purpose by bringing attention to men's health and creating an opportunity for participants and other running communities to access health information and services," Bukuwa said.

For C-Care Uganda, the engagement reflects the importance of collaborating with established institutions and workplace communities to bring preventive healthcare services closer to the public.

By combining health education with access to basic medical checks, screening services and professional guidance, the organisation aims to move beyond awareness creation and encourage men to take practical steps towards protecting their health.

The initiative also highlights the importance of workplace health programmes in addressing medical conditions that are often overlooked because of stigma, limited awareness or reluctance to seek medical attention.

As C-Care marks 30 years of caring for good, its community health initiatives remain part of a broader commitment to improving access to healthcare and encouraging individuals to adopt a more proactive approach to their wellbeing.