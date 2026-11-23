Researchers under the Uganda Alcohol Policy Alliance have raised concern over the high levels of alcohol consumption in Uganda, revealing that women in the Karamoja sub-region are among the leading consumers of alcohol in the country.

The researchers are now calling on government to urgently introduce a comprehensive alcohol control law to regulate the production, distribution, marketing and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The concerns were raised during a press conference organised to present findings from a year-long study examining alcohol consumption trends across the country.

According to the researchers, Karamoja has recorded the highest levels of alcohol consumption compared to other regions, with women in the sub-region reportedly drinking more than women elsewhere in Uganda.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Dr David Kalema, one of the researchers, said excessive alcohol consumption has become widespread in Karamoja, particularly among women, raising concerns about its impact on families and children.

"Alcohol consumption in Karamoja has become a serious concern, especially among women. The situation is worrying because some mothers are spending much of their time drinking alcohol, leaving their children vulnerable," Dr Kalema said.

The study further indicates that alcohol consumption is prevalent in rural communities, among young people and people living with HIV/AIDS, exposing these groups to additional health and social challenges.

The researchers attributed the growing problem partly to the absence of a comprehensive national alcohol control policy to guide the responsible use and regulation of alcoholic beverages.

They noted that although government has introduced several measures, including laws prohibiting drunk driving, the existing interventions have not adequately addressed the wider consequences of alcohol abuse.

"Although there are laws restricting people from driving under the influence of alcohol, these measures alone are not enough. Uganda needs a comprehensive law that regulates alcohol consumption and protects the population from its harmful effects," the researchers said.

The Uganda Alcohol Policy Alliance has consequently urged Ugandans to join efforts in demanding a comprehensive alcohol control law, arguing that stronger regulation would help reduce alcohol-related health and social problems.

The researchers also expressed concern over the growing promotion of alcoholic beverages in the media, particularly advertisements for products they consider harmful.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They appealed to media houses and advertisers to exercise responsibility when promoting alcoholic products, noting that children are increasingly exposed to alcohol advertisements.

"Media houses and advertisers should think about the children who are exposed to these advertisements. Promoting alcohol without considering its impact on society can contribute to the growing problem of alcohol consumption," the researchers cautioned.

According to statistics presented during the press conference, Uganda records an estimated 12.2 litres of pure alcohol consumption per person annually.

The figures further indicate that 42.6 per cent of young people below the age of 15 are exposed to alcohol consumption, while 54.5 per cent of Ugandans reportedly engage in heavy episodic drinking.

The researchers also placed Uganda 15th globally in alcohol consumption, identifying Karamoja as the country's leading alcohol-consuming region.

They warned that without stronger government intervention and collective action, alcohol abuse could continue to undermine public health, family stability and the country's social and economic development.