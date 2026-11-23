The Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation Africa (OPGFA) has partnered with Sironko District Woman Member of Parliament Asha Nabulo Mafabi to conduct a free eye screening exercise at Sironko Health Centre III, bringing essential eye care services closer to residents while announcing plans to establish a hospital in the district.

The initiative aims to improve access to eye care, identify people with various eye conditions and refer patients requiring specialised treatment to appropriate medical facilities.

The exercise was attended by OPGFA Chairman Jourdan Arshad, Director Iftikhar Sikandar Cheema and Board Member Shahzad Ali, alongside MP Asha Nabulo Mafabi and other local leaders.

Speaking during the exercise, OPGFA Chairman Jourdan Arshad reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to improving healthcare delivery in Sironko, revealing plans to establish an eye hospital in the district.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We have been operating in Uganda for more than 25 years, and we are committed to extending our healthcare services to communities that need them. Our plan to establish another hospital in Sironko is part of that commitment," Arshad said.

He emphasised that access to quality healthcare is essential for community development, noting that the proposed hospital would complement existing health facilities and improve access to specialised medical services.

OPGFA Director Iftikhar Sikandar Cheema highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare, explaining that early screening helps identify medical conditions before they become more serious.

"Eye screening is important because it helps identify different conditions early and ensures that patients who need specialised treatment are connected to the appropriate medical services," Cheema said.

He also commended the partnership with Asha Nabulo Mafabi, noting that collaboration between development organisations and local leaders is essential in addressing healthcare challenges within communities.

OPGFA Board Member Shahzad Ali encouraged residents to take advantage of the free screening exercise, emphasising the importance of sustainable partnerships in expanding access to healthcare services.

On her part, Asha Nabulo Mafabi thanked the people of Sironko for embracing the initiative, saying the programme was intended to ensure that even residents who cannot afford specialised eye care receive the medical attention they need.

"We want to ensure that our people, especially those who cannot afford specialised eye treatment, have access to the services they need. I appreciate everyone who has turned up to benefit from this programme," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The legislator also commended her mobilisation team and local coordinators for their dedication and effective coordination in organising the exercise.

She urged residents who had benefited from the screening to encourage others to participate, revealing that the programme was targeting more than 30,000 people across the district.

"We are targeting more than 30,000 people across Sironko. I appeal to everyone who has benefited from this exercise to go back and encourage others to come forward so that more people can benefit," Asha Nabulo said.

To facilitate access to further treatment, six buses are expected to be provided to transport patients requiring additional eye care services.

Two buses will be provided through the office of the Sebei Resident District Commissioner, while Asha Nabulo also pledged to provide two buses to support patient transportation.

The transport arrangement is expected to ease the burden on patients, particularly those facing financial and logistical challenges in accessing specialised medical services.

The planned establishment of OPGFA's second hospital in Sironko is expected to strengthen the district's healthcare infrastructure, complement existing health facilities and expand access to specialised medical care.

Through the partnership, OPGFA and the legislator are seeking to address barriers to healthcare access while promoting early diagnosis, preventive care and improved health outcomes among residents.