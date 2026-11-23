Ecobank Uganda's second annual Heart & Soul Rendezvous has raised Shs100 million for the Mengo Hospital Rotary Blood Bank to support efforts to improve access to safe blood in Uganda.

The fundraising event, held on November 14, 2026, at Premier Gardens in Kigo, brought together about 400 guests for an invite-only "All White Affair" featuring music, networking and philanthropy.

The cheque was presented by the chief guest, Minister of State for Health in charge of Primary Health Care, Dr Charles Ayume, accompanied by the Minister of State for Minerals, Phiona Nyamutooro, to Rotary leaders and representatives of the blood bank.

Those present included Rotary International Director Emmanuel Katongole, Second Deputy Katikiro and Past District Governor Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, Past District Governors Christine Kawooya and Geoffrey Kitakule, District Governor Nominee Peter Kaggwa, and Mengo Hospital Rotary Blood Bank Chairman Timothy Basiima.

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Ecobank Uganda Managing Director Grace Muliisa said the event was intended to bring people together around a cause with a direct impact on communities.

She said the contribution would support the blood bank and strengthen the life-saving work made possible through blood donation.

Heart & Soul Rendezvous Chairman Ashaba Aggrey said the event was founded on the belief that music could bring people together to support worthwhile causes.

He thanked Ecobank, the Oz Family, Rotary, other partners and guests for contributing to the fundraiser.

Uganda Faces Blood Supply Gap

According to the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS), the country requires approximately 500,000 units of blood annually but collects about 400,000, leaving a shortfall of roughly 100,000 units. Uganda uses approximately 1,000 units daily.

Pregnancy-related complications account for about 30 per cent of blood demand, while children under five suffering severe anaemia linked to malaria or malnutrition consume up to half of the supply.

Surgical patients, accident victims and people living with cancer and sickle cell disease account for the remaining 20 per cent.

The funds raised will support the Mengo Hospital Rotary Blood Bank's work in collecting, screening and storing safe blood.

Why blood matters

Pregnancy-related complications: about 30% of demand

Children under five with severe anaemia from malaria or malnutrition: up to half of supply

Surgical, accident, cancer and sickle cell patients: the remaining 20%

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Music and Partnerships

The event featured DJs Grace Muliisa, Ashaba Aggrey, David Mpanga, DJ Karo, Leonard Kasibante, Rita Mutesi Kabayiza, Dr Aggrey Lubikire, Julie Mutoni and Mr OJ. Live performances were delivered by BlackRoots Academy of Soul and BlackRoots Unlimited.

Ecobank was the headline sponsor, with support from Alliad, Rotary Districts 9213 and 9214, Mengo Hospital Blood Bank, Pepsi, Aquafina, Thomas & Company, Kampala Siti Industries, Breedwell Pork Company, Sanga Meat Company, Agasaro Holdings, Emberwell SMC, Kajuma Agro Company, Biyinzika Poultry International, Tuwereza Agencies, Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals, and Nile Breweries.

Other supporting organisations included KCB, Uganda National Oil Company, Uganda Communications Commission, dfcu, WTW, A bientôt Tour & Travels and ATS Events.