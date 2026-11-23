Dr Nelson Musoba, the Director General of the Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC), has died.

Sources at the commission confirmed to Nile Post that Dr Musoba passed on at around 4am on Sunday, November 22, from Medipal Hospital where he had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed m medical condition.

Musoba headed the government agency mandated to coordinate and harmonise Uganda's multi-sectoral response to HIV/AIDS.

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A medical doctor with more than 20 years of experience in clinical practice and public health, he spent a significant part of his career in government health planning before joining the Commission.

He joined UAC in 2014 as Director of Planning and Strategic Information. In March 2017, he was appointed Acting Director General and was confirmed in the position in February 2018. President Yoweri Museveni reappointed him in January 2024.

Before joining the Commission, Musoba served as a Senior Health Planner at the Ministry of Health, where he was involved in coordinating public-private partnerships and the implementation of Global Fund programmes.

He also worked as Chief of Party for the USAID-funded Monitoring and Evaluation of the Emergency Plan Project.

At the Commission, he led a team responsible for coordinating the national HIV response, bringing together government institutions, development partners, civil society organisations and communities.

His tenure coincided with Uganda's continued efforts to reduce new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths and achieve the target of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

In his public engagements, Musoba consistently emphasised that the HIV response required sustained collaboration beyond government, calling for greater community participation in prevention, testing and treatment.

His death comes as Uganda continues to grapple with the challenge of sustaining HIV prevention and treatment programmes, addressing new infections and securing long-term financing for the national response.

Further details about the circumstances of his death and funeral arrangements are expected from the family.