AI-based global technology company Yango Group has appointed Roman Zemlyansky as its Global Head of Safety for mobility services, in a move aimed at strengthening road safety and preventing traffic incidents across its markets.

Zemlyansky will lead the development of the company's mobility safety strategy, working with business, product and operations teams, as well as external partners, including road safety organisations and local authorities.

Yango Groups Chief Executive Adeniyi Adebayo said the appointment strengthens the company's commitment to making safety a priority in its business growth.

"Roman's appointment strengthens the role of safety in how we plan that growth from product priorities to operating decisions in each market. It gives us dedicated strategic leadership to build on the progress already made and carry effective practices further across the business," said Adebayo.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

His responsibilities will include setting priorities for safety technology, improving operational standards and ensuring that safety measures are adapted to different markets and transport services.

The newly appointed Global Head of Safety, Zemlyansky said the company would focus on using technology to anticipate risks, strengthening safety procedures and improving road safety.

"Our users, partner drivers and couriers trust us to take their safety seriously on every journey. I see three connected priorities for taking our strategy forward, using technology to anticipate risks, strengthening the protocols that guide our actions, and improving safety on the ground from driver training to partnerships with local authorities and organizations," Zemlyansky said.

A key priority will be expanding the use of AI to help prevent road incidents, alongside enhanced route monitoring and identity verification across its mobility services.

The company also plans to strengthen existing safety protocols by improving incident assessments, case escalation and response coordination.

"We need to develop these areas together, learn from what works across markets and adapt it to local realities. Our responsibility is to live up to that trust every day, through the decisions we make and the actions we take safety through driver training and partnerships," said Zemlyansky.

Yango's first Yango Ride Safety Report, presented in September and showed a 31% global decrease in reported serious traffic violations, from 9.83 to 6.76 per million trips.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Transport Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beyond technology, the company's safety initiatives include partner driver training, helmet distribution and protective gear programmes for motorcycle drivers and couriers in Africa, South Asia and Latin America.

In partnership with the Zambia Road Safety Trust, Yango also launched its Safer Journeys to School initiative in Lusaka, which combines pedestrian crossings, traffic-calming measures and road safety education. The initiative has reached 32 000 learners across 20 schools and has since expanded to other markets, including Senegal.