Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare has called for the accelerated completion of stadiums and sports infrastructure across the country, insisting that young athletes and national teams should no longer be kept waiting for facilities already promised to them.

The Prime Minister's push for rapid infrastructure delivery was made on Saturday during a high-level one-on-one meeting with the minister and deputy minister of education, where Ngurare stressed that Namibia does not have the luxury of time when it comes to delivering critical public infrastructure.

"Sport is priority number two under NDP6, dust must be seen on the ground. The youth cannot wait forever. I therefore want you to expedite all outstanding processes and accelerate the construction of sports facilities under your ministry. We made a promise, and we must fulfil it," he said.

He said accelerating stadium construction and rehabilitation remains essential to empowering the youth, strengthening grassroots sports, and ensuring national teams like the Brave Warriors can play international matches on home soil rather than hosting costly fixtures abroad.

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Namibia has lacked an internationally approved football stadium since 2021, forcing the Brave Warriors to spend roughly N$13 million across their last 13 "home" matches hosted abroad.

Since 2021, both the Independence Stadium and Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek have been declared unfit by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA due to deteriorating infrastructure, outdated facilities, and failure to meet strict Category 3 stadium regulations.

While the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture submitted updated design plans for the Independence Stadium to CAF for review, the upgrade project has faced severe administrative delays and a reported N$2 billion funding shortfall.

Beyond the national team, regional sports fields remain in poor condition, limiting local clubs from hosting continental competitions and depriving Namibian youth of proper training and an opportunity to showcase their talents.

Cost factor

According to recent media reports, each foreign home fixture in neighboring countries like South Africa or Botswana costs the Namibia Football Association (NFA) between N$800 000 and N$1.4 million.

The financial strain stems from several compounding factors, including travel and accommodation bills, foreign venue and operational fees, zero gate takings and match-day revenue, as well as loss of local economic activities.

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Instead of simply assembling in Windhoek, the NFA must pay for international flights, cross-border transport, hotels, and daily allowances for the entire squad, technical team, and officials for every single match played abroad.

As the designated "home" team, Namibia is still responsible for paying stadium rental fees, match-day security, pitch preparation, and referee hosting expenses in foreign currencies, such as in South African Rand or Botswana Pula.

Playing in empty foreign stadiums eliminates ticket sales, VIP hospitality revenue, and local broadcast or advertising opportunities that would normally offset hosting expenses.

Taking matches outside Namibia diverts thousands of dollars away from local vendors, transport operators, hotels, and restaurants, injecting those funds into foreign economies instead.

These recurring costs rapidly drain NFA budgets, leaving the association unable to fund international friendlies and frequently leading to unpaid player bonuses and hotel lockouts in foreign countries.