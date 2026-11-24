Namibian sports journalists Limba Mupetami and Geneva De Jager, alongside Carol Garoes of Netball Namibia, have earned continental recognition after being nominated for this year's 50 Most Influential African Women in Sports (50MIA) honours.

The three nominees represent different areas of the sporting industry, highlighting the growing contribution of Namibian women to sports journalism, athlete development and sports administration.

Mupetami, a journalist at New Era, described her nomination as an honour and a reminder that dedication and consistency in her profession do not go unnoticed.

"Being nominated is truly an honour and a humbling moment. It is a reminder that dedication, passion and consistency in one's work do not go unnoticed," she said.

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She said the recognition extended beyond her personal achievements, reflecting the importance of telling African stories and ensuring that local voices receive recognition on bigger platforms.

"This nomination is not just about me, but also about the power of telling our stories, amplifying voices and contributing to the growth of sports journalism in Africa," Mupetami added.

De Jager, a sports journalist, television presenter and professional coach, is the sole Namibian nominee in the Coaching Excellence and Athlete Development category.

She said the nomination was particularly meaningful given the challenges of working in a predominantly male sporting environment while balancing motherhood, coaching and her media responsibilities.

"Personally, this recognition validates every sacrifice behind the scenes balancing motherhood with my career as a professional coach and my work as a journalist and TV presenter," she said.

Beyond the recognition, De Jager hopes to use the platform to advocate for stronger grassroots development, particularly through the integration of martial arts and combat sports into school physical education programmes.

She believes such programmes can help learners develop discipline, resilience, concentration and emotional intelligence, while creating pathways for young athletes to progress in sport.

De Jager also stressed the responsibility of women in sports media to ensure that female athletes, coaches and administrators receive greater visibility and recognition.

"Having a platform means deciding whose stories matter. When we actively shine a light on women's leagues, para-athletes, and developing codes like Taekwondo, we show the public and young girls watching from home that female athletes deserve the exact same recognition and support as their male counterparts," she said.

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Garoes, who represents Netball Namibia, completes the Namibian trio recognised through the continental nominations.

The 50MIA initiative recognises influential women contributing to the development and advancement of sport across Africa. The date and venue for this year's summit and awards ceremony are yet to be confirmed.

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