Namibian powerlifter Phillipus Shangadi is preparing to take on some of the world's strongest athletes after receiving an invitation to compete at the World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF) World Open Championships in Moscow, Russia, from 10 to 13 December.

The championships are expected to attract more than 2 500 athletes from over 40 countries, placing Shangadi among an international field of competitors seeking to make their mark in the sport.

He will compete in the full-power category, which features the three powerlifting disciplines of squat, bench press and deadlift.

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The invitation, issued by WRPF president on 13 August 2026, recognises Shangadi as an experienced international athlete who has previously participated in powerlifting competitions across the world.

His participation also presents an opportunity to strengthen Namibia's presence in international powerlifting, particularly through one of the sport's major global federations.

Shangadi believes the competition could be an important step in his ambition to progress to professional powerlifting, with the federation expected to provide qualification opportunities for professional competitions next year.

"It is an opportunity to continue putting Namibia on the international powerlifting map. This is one of the biggest powerlifting federations in the world, and competing in this federation will also give me an opportunity to qualify for professional powerlifting next year, where the rewards in terms of prize money are very good," he said.

Beyond the opportunity to compete internationally, the championships could open doors for him to pursue higher-level competitions and expose his abilities to a wider audience.

However, his participation will depend on securing the necessary financial support to make the trip possible.

He is therefore seeking sponsorship from corporate Namibia, government institutions, business leaders and members of the public to help fund his participation.

For Shangadi, the championships represent more than another international appearance. They offer an opportunity to compete among the world's best, pursue professional ambitions and carry Namibia's name onto one of powerlifting's biggest stages.