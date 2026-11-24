Finance minister Ericah Shafudah has urged journalists to question government decisions and hold public officials accountable, saying the media plays a key role in helping ordinary Namibians understand how public money is managed.

Speaking at a public finance training for media practitioner on Friday, Shafudah said the Ministry of Finance, together with the National Planning Commission (NPC), organised the training to improve reporting on public finance and the national budget.

She said while government expects accurate reporting from the media, it also has a duty to ensure journalists have the knowledge needed to report on often complex financial matters.

"As we expect the media to report accurately and hold us accountable, we also have the responsibility to play our part in ensuring that you are adequately equipped with the knowledge and information necessary to perform your duties effectively, especially when it comes to public finance areas," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Shafudah noted that many economic terms used in national budget documents are difficult for the public to understand.

She said phrases such as fiscal deficit and trade balance have little meaning unless they are explained in simple language.

"It could only be easily translated to the public through the media. We have thought that if we engage and unpack some of these terminologies that are normally used in the national budget documents, it will then be easier for all of you to convey the same to the public," she said.

The minister stressed that the training was not intended to teach journalists to praise government.

"We are not here to teach you how to praise the government. We are here to equip you with knowledge and information so that when you look into our national documents, you can question us, you can query us, you can interrogate us. So please analyse our decisions as a government, hold us accountable and inform public decision-making," she said.

During the training, director of Economic Policy Advisory Services, Festus Nghifemwa, explained key economic concepts that affect the country's finances and the daily lives of Namibians.

He said economic growth refers to the increase in the value of goods and services produced in a country over time.

According to Nghifemwa, stronger economic growth creates more jobs, improves living standards and increases government revenue through taxes collected from businesses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When businesses are doing well, government receives more revenue, which can then be used to provide public services," he said.

He also explained inflation, describing it as the general increase in the prices of goods and services.

He said inflation reduces consumers' purchasing power because the same amount of money buys fewer goods than before.

"What you could afford with one dollar yesterday, you may not be able to afford today because prices have increased," Nghifemwa said.

He added that government aims to keep inflation at moderate levels because very high inflation makes life more expensive for households, while falling prices can discourage businesses from investing and creating jobs.

Nghifemwa also outlined how government uses fiscal policy to support the economy. He said during difficult periods, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, government increased spending to support households and stimulate economic activity.

Using the Emergency Income Grant as an example, he said government provided financial assistance to help people continue buying goods and services, which supported businesses during the economic slowdown.

He further explained that government forecasts economic growth and revenue by analysing developments in key sectors such as mining, fishing and agriculture, while also considering global factors, including commodity prices, weather conditions and international conflicts that could affect Namibia's economy.

The training forms part of government's efforts to strengthen public understanding of national finances by improving the quality of economic reporting in the media.