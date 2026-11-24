Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has received recognition for its corporate governance and reporting standards after winning a Merit Award in the Regional Category at the 2026 Chartered Governance Institute of Southern Africa (CGISA) Integrated Reporting Awards held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The awards, hosted annually by CGISA in partnership with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, celebrate excellence in corporate reporting, transparency, accountability and governance across Southern Africa.

MTC was named runner-up in the Regional Category after competing against leading institutions from across the region.

The awards serve as a benchmark for organisations demonstrating strong governance, risk management and integrated reporting practices. Reports submitted for evaluation are assessed by an independent panel of judges based on criteria including strategic alignment, stakeholder engagement, performance reporting, risk management and long-term value creation.

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MTC Managing Director Licky Erastus said the award represents an important milestone for the company and reflects its commitment to accountability and transparency.

"This recognition is a historic milestone in our books. As an entity, we subscribe to sound governance, and this award reflects our dedication to producing high-quality integrated reports that provide our stakeholders with a clear, balanced and comprehensive view of our performance, strategy, opportunities and challenges," he said.

Erastus added that MTC's achievement was significant as it became the first Namibian state-owned enterprise to receive the honour.