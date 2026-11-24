Kongola — A community agricultural project in Kongola, established to promote food security, create employment and equip local residents with agricultural skills, has struggled to take off.

Members blame inadequate funding and management challenges for its poor performance.

The Kongola Fresh Produce Cooperative, established in 2022, has reportedly planted tomatoes only once since its establishment, leaving much of the land earmarked for agricultural production underutilised.

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The challenges emerged last week when a Cabinet Secretariat team visited the project to assess the implementation of Cabinet directives issued on 25 September this year, calling on the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform to improve the timely provision of agricultural inputs, including tractors, fuel, seeds and fertilisers.

The directives also called for fair access to land for household and community gardens, with priority given to marginalised communities and women.

Cooperative shareholder and Kongola Sub-Khuta secretary Martin Nkwazi told the visiting team that the project was initially conceived as a green scheme that would improve food security, create employment for young people and provide agricultural training and experience to the community.

However, he said the project had failed to realise its objectives, largely due to the lack of financial capacity of the individual entrusted with running the agricultural operation.

Nkwazi said the cooperative had expected the person engaged to manage the project to have sufficient capital to develop the initiative and ensure sustained agricultural production.

"We thought the person we agreed with had enough capital to uplift this area in terms of food security. But for now, we realise the person does not have money, so funding should come in," he said.

He added that the project had also struggled because the person responsible for its daily operations was not consistently available at the site.

The cooperative has approximately 12 shareholders, including six people from marginalised communities and three women.

Although the initial garden covers approximately one hectare within its fenced area, the broader land earmarked for agricultural development reportedly extends to 140 hectares.

Nkwazi said the area had been identified for agricultural business purposes, with the intention of attracting serious investors who could develop it into a productive agricultural hub. He, however, acknowledged that the existing water infrastructure was insufficient to support agricultural production across the entire 140 hectares.

The nearby Kwando River, situated approximately one kilometre from the project, was identified as a potential alternative water source that could support future expansion.

Currently, the garden relies on a solar-powered borehole connected to a 3 000-litre water tank, supplying water through drip irrigation.

Tomatoes are the only crop reportedly cultivated at the site so far.

Nkwazi said the cooperative is seeking assistance from the agriculture ministry, particularly with seedlings, fertilisers, pesticides, ploughing services and a tractor that could be permanently stationed at the project.

He said the cooperative had not received technical support or agricultural inputs from the ministry during the past 12 months.

The project has also faced employment challenges, with approximately four people reportedly working at the garden without receiving regular payment.

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Despite these setbacks, Nkwazi maintained that the community remained interested in seeing the project succeed, particularly because of its potential to create employment and strengthen local food production.

During the engagement, the Cabinet Secretariat team encouraged the cooperative to approach the agriculture ministry's regional offices for assistance, explaining that government support is available for agricultural initiatives through the provision of farming inputs, equipment, technical advice and pest-control services.

The team also advised the cooperative to report pest outbreaks to the ministry for intervention.

The visit was part of a broader exercise to establish the implementation status of Cabinet decisions, identify challenges affecting their execution and gather recommendations to improve service delivery.