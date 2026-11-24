The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture is not planning to introduce a separate allowance for student teachers undertaking compulsory teaching practicum.

The ministry cited financial implications such a move would have on public resources.

Education minister Sanet Steenkamp said the ministry instead intends to engage the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) to explore adjustments to the timing and distribution of existing non-tuition support to better accommodate students undertaking Work Integrated Learning (WIL).

Responding to questions in the National Assembly last week, Steenkamp acknowledged the financial pressure students face during compulsory practical training but said introducing a separate stipend would have wider funding implications.

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"Rather than immediately creating a separate allowance for student teachers, the ministry would propose engaging NSFAF to explore whether the timing and distribution of existing non-tuition support could be adjusted to better accommodate students undertaking compulsory WIL," she said.

Under the current NSFAF funding arrangements, eligible students receive approximately N$17 000 in non-tuition support annually, generally disbursed between May and October.

Steenkamp explained that the January-to-April period is not covered by the standard non-tuition disbursement cycle, despite some students remaining academically engaged in teaching practicum or other practical requirements.

"The ministry acknowledges the financial challenges this may create for affected students," she said.

She further explained that teaching practicum is considered part of professional training rather than salaried employment, meaning student teachers are not automatically entitled to remuneration from the ministry.

According to Steenkamp, although student teachers participate in lesson preparation, teaching activities, learner assessment and classroom management, qualified host teachers retain professional responsibility for the classes and provide supervision.

She added that student teachers are not employed as substitutes for qualified educators, as their placements are intended to develop the professional competencies required to enter the teaching profession.

The minister also said any review of the NSFAF funding cycle would need to consider students in other disciplines, including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), who are also required to complete workplace attachments and practical training.