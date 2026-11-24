Ten young people from Okalonda in the Tsandi constituency have become owners of a fully operational brick manufacturing business following a N$2.6 million investment by the Social Security Commission (SSC).

The Okalonda Youth Bricks Project, established through the SSC Development Fund in partnership with Twinsy Trading CC, was officially handed over to the beneficiaries last week.

SSC acting executive officer Ben Nangombe said the investment, committed through a service level agreement signed in June 2025, aimed to establish a brick manufacturing enterprise, equip young people with technical and business management skills and create employment for 10 unemployed youths.

"Bricks are an everyday necessity. Every project to construct a house, classroom, shop and clinic built in this constituency and elsewhere needs bricks," he said.

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He said all three objectives had been achieved, with the business legally registered, operational and owned by the 10 beneficiaries.

The project has constructed an office, storage facility, two changing rooms and two ablution facilities.

It also has a 200-square-metre brick-making platform, fencing and electricity.

Equipment procured includes two concrete mixers, a semi-automatic commercial brick-making machine, a 4x4 delivery truck and protective clothing.

"The young people have been trained in brickmaking and in business management. The project now produces not less than 1 000 bricks per day. Sales have started and the project has reached its minimum monthly sales target of N$60 800. If this target is maintained over a full year, the total revenue is more than N$700 000 in sales," he said.

Project manager Elifas Amakali said 41% of the funding went towards infrastructure development, while 34% covered operational costs, including the delivery truck, raw materials and insurance.

Another 5% was allocated to marketing and capacity building.

Amakali said production had reached approximately 1 200 bricks daily, with growing demand from customers.

"Despite the high demand, we have capacity to produce and deliver," he said.

He added that the business was positioned to cover its operational costs for the next 12 months and planned to create 10 additional jobs within the next 18 months.

"The impact of this project goes beyond jobs, it benefits families, our communities and our local economy," he said.

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Nangombe urged the beneficiaries to maintain product quality, manage their finances responsibly and continue meeting their SSC registration and contribution obligations.

He said the project's ultimate success would be measured by whether the beneficiaries remained employed, sustained sales and created further employment opportunities.