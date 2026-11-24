Namibia's First Gentleman Denga Epaphras Ndaitwah will deliver the keynote address at the 2026 16 Days of Activism against Gender based Violence (GBV) campaign launch being held on Wednesday in Windhoek.

The event is being organised by the One Economy Foundation, in collaboration with its partners at the #BeFree Youth Campus.

This year's campaign will be held under the theme 'UNITE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity'.

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"The campaign calls for strengthened collective action to address gender-based violence against women and girls, both online and offline," said One Economy Foundation communications manager Hilma Moses.

The launch will commence with a solidarity march departing from Cymot Katutura at 08h45, proceeding to the #BeFree Youth Campus, where the official programme will begin at 10h00.

The programme will feature personal testimonies, a fireside chat bringing together youth voices and expert perspectives, as well as a theatre production exploring violence against women and girls, survivor protection, justice and accountability.

"The discussions will examine institutional, structural and systemic gaps in protecting women and children, the persistence of violence despite existing laws and policies, and the collective responsibility of institutions and communities in creating safer environments," she added.

The Namibian police recorded more than 18 500 gender-based violence cases countrywide during the 2025/26 financial year.

The 16 Days of Activism is an annual global campaign held from 25 November to 10 December to raise awareness and mobilise action to end gender-based violence, especially violence against women and girls.

The campaign begins on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on 10 December, Human Rights Day.

It focuses on ending gender-based violence, one of the most widespread human rights violations globally.

More than 6 000 organisations in nearly 190 countries participate each year.

The campaign is supported by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, the Office of the First Gentleman, Denga Epaphras Ndaitwah Impact Foundation, United Nations Population Fund, Lifeline/Childline, the Salvation Army Namibia, the 4x4 Initiative, the Apostolic Faith Mission of Namibia National Men's Fellowship and other stakeholders.

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The One Economy Foundation is a social welfare organisation in Namibia that aims to bridge the socioeconomic divide by creating an economy where everyone can thrive. The foundation focuses on transforming the lives of African youth to be healthy, productive members of society.

It is a people-centric organisation that ensures its programmes are informed by the lived experiences of its beneficiaries, building long-lasting relationships and sustainable solutions. The foundation is also needs-specific, implementing relevant, targeted and evidence-based programmes.

The programmes are governed by five pillars, which are entrepreneurship and enterprise development, education, gender-based violence, health and institutional and strategic support.