The Khomanin Traditional Authority has confirmed that access to Korassieplaatz has been restricted on its instructions, citing concerns over poaching and vandalism.

However, residents who were turned away from the farm have questioned the legality of the restrictions, arguing that communal land should not be closed off to community members.

Access restrictions

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Residents told New Era that they travelled to Korassieplaatz on Saturday for a meeting scheduled for 10h00 by their regional councillor. They said they arrived at around 02h00 and found the gate locked.

They added that armed security guards turned them away on the instructions of Khomanin Chief Julianne Gawanas, prompting them to call the police and raising tensions at the gate. Social activist Shaun Asprilla Gariseb said the restrictions had no legal basis.

He cited Section 18 of the Communal Land Reform Act 5 of 2002, which he said prohibits the erection of fences or gates on communal land without approval from the Communal Land Board.

He also referred to Section 44, which he said provides for a fine of N$4 000, imprisonment for one year or both.

"Communal land belongs to the community, held in trust by the State, not to one person," he said.

Gariseb further cited Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of movement, arguing that private security guards cannot prevent residents from accessing communal land without a court order.

"Calling police does not make it legal," he said.

Residents said they planned to gather at the minister's office to raise their concerns.

Beefing up security

Walter Haseb, spokesperson of Chief Gawanas and the Khomanin Traditional Authority, confirmed that the authority is aware of the situation. He had instructed security personnel to tighten access controls, citing cases of poaching and vandalism.

"We are aware of the situation as the traditional authority. We decided to beef up security to protect against vandalism and poaching, as we have seen numerous cases in the past, and we, as a traditional authority, don't want to be responsible for those things. Hence, we made security tighter," he said.

Haseb said those denied access were people who had not been allocated land, adding that only individuals with land rights and the necessary legal documentation were being allowed onto the farm.

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"We are only allowing those that have land on the farm with legal paperwork. However, we have asked those that don't have legal paperwork to register, and their applications will be considered," he said.

Ministry not aware

Clement Kwala of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform said he was not fully aware of the situation, having only received a telephone call about the matter.

"No, I am not aware of the situation and what is happening entirely, but someone called me and told me about it," he said.

Kwala said the government had purchased the farm and allocated it to the traditional authority, which is responsible for land allocation.

"The government bought the farm and allocated it to the traditional authority, so they are the ones responsible for allocation of land," he said.

He said the purchase was intended to decongest overcrowded areas, adding that people could apply for land.

"People can apply for land, and they can get it. I don't understand what the issue is," he said.

Kwala suggested that rival factions could be involved in a dispute over recognition, but did not directly address the residents' legal concerns.