The Iranian Embassy in Windhoek has called on Namibia to use its voice and international standing to advocate for children affected by armed conflicts.

It warned that the suffering of young people in conflict zones should not be ignored by the international community.

In a statement ahead of World Children's Day, observed on 20 November, Ambassador Mohammad B. Beigi said the protection of children must transcend political interests, geographical boundaries and international alliances.

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The ambassador said the deaths and suffering of children in conflict zones, particularly in the Middle East, should serve as a wake-up call to governments, international human rights institutions and the global community.

He highlighted the situation in Iran, Gaza, Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria, arguing that children continue to bear the consequences of military confrontations despite having no part in the conflicts.

The statement specifically referred to the reported deaths of young girls in incidents involving the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab and the Lamerd Volleyball Hall, which the embassy attributed to military attacks by the United States and Israel. Beigi questioned what he described as inconsistent international responses to human rights violations, arguing that the value attached to human life should not depend on the political interests of powerful countries.

"When State aggressors and terrorist armies operate with complete impunity, targeting infrastructure, schools and sports facilities, a fundamental question arises: How long will the standards by which human lives are valued remain tied to the interests of powerful states?" he asked.

He argued that the suffering of children in different conflict zones should be viewed as a shared humanitarian concern rather than a political issue confined to particular countries.

"The pain of a child in Minab or Lamerd is no different from that of a child in Gaza or Beirut," the ambassador said.

The statement also placed responsibility on the media, writers and journalists to ensure that the experiences of children affected by conflict receive attention.

Beigi said independent media had an important role in documenting suffering, challenging silence and ensuring that the experiences of vulnerable communities were not overshadowed by the interests of powerful states.

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Turning his attention to Namibia, the ambassador said the country should also reflect on the challenges facing children within its own borders. He called for improved living conditions, higher educational standards, greater access to meaningful educational opportunities and safe environments in which children could develop. The statement further highlighted economic hardships affecting families, warning that financial difficulties could contribute to emotional distress and increased vulnerability among children.

Beigi said protecting children required collective responsibility, including strengthening families and addressing the social and economic conditions that affect their well-being.

"Improving children's living environments and protecting the family as a fundamental social institution are collective responsibilities," he said.

The ambassador urged Namibia and other nations that value freedom and peace to take a stronger position in advocating for children affected by war and violence.

He also called for culture, art and media to be used as platforms to amplify children's voices and draw attention to their experiences.

World Children's Day, marked annually on 20 November, provides an opportunity to promote children's rights, well-being and access to education, protection and opportunities for development.

Beigi said the occasion should go beyond symbolic celebrations and encourage meaningful action to protect children, particularly those living under the threat of armed conflict.

"As long as the heavy shadow of war and terror hangs over even a single child, world peace will remain an unfinished dream," he said.