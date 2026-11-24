Ongwediva — Employees of businessman Benjamin 'BH' Hauwanga have expressed concern about their future following the auction of his business assets at B.H. Motor Spares and Accessories in Ongwediva on Wednesday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one employee said, although their salaries were not much, they made a significant difference in their lives because they depended on it for survival.

"Although we were not earning much, the little we received made a difference in our lives. We depended on that money to take care of our daily needs. Now that we are uncertain about our jobs, life is going to be difficult," the employee said.

Another employee, Loide Shivute, said workers had heard rumours about the possible auction but never thought the situation would become a reality.

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"We had been hearing stories about what was going to happen, but we did not think it would happen. It only became real when we were told to leave the premises and our stores were locked," Shivute said.

The employee said some workers were also instructed to remove their vehicles from the premises, a development that left them disappointed.

"Some of us were told to remove our cars, while others were instructed to leave. It was disappointing because we did not expect things to happen this way," the employee said.

Meanwhile, the auction attracted businesspeople, residents and curious onlookers who, gathered at the premises to witness the sale of Hauwanga's assets.

Successful bidders loaded their purchases onto vehicles and immediately took them away.

Some prospective buyers reportedly sent representatives to participate in the auction on their behalf, with sources indicating that they preferred not to be personally identified at the premises.

It is also alleged that two employees were arrested on Wednesday during the auction on suspicion that they had been sent by Hauwanga to disrupt the process.

However, it remains unclear whether the two have since been released or are still in custody.

New Era's attempts to obtain comment from the police were unsuccessful by the time of publication.

The auction followed a summary judgment of more than N$137 million granted in favour of Bank Windhoek against Hauwanga, his wife, Mirjam Summan Hauwanga, and five companies linked to his business group.

Assets identified for auction included six trucks, two tractors, workshop equipment, vehicle components, tools and office furniture.

The developments follow an urgent application brought by Hauwanga and his co-applicants, which was struck off the Windhoek High Court roll by Judge Lotta Ambunda after the applicants failed to meet the procedural requirements for the matter to be heard on an urgent basis.

The co-applicants included Mirjam Summan Hauwanga and five companies within the business group: BH Spares and Accessories Equipment and Technologies, BH Properties, Bennie's Entertainment Park and Lodge, as well as BH Construction and Mining Angola.

However, Hauwanga has strongly denied receiving the alleged N$137 million loan from Bank Windhoek, saying he had never borrowed or received such an amount from the bank.

In a press statement, Hauwanga said he was concerned about how the alleged transaction arose and how it eventually resulted in court proceedings.

"I have never borrowed or received N$137 million from Bank Windhoek on 10 June 2024, never in my life," he said.

He called on the Bank of Namibia to investigate the matter thoroughly and establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged transaction and the events that led to the court proceedings.

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Hauwanga said the matter had caused significant damage to his businesses, as well as his personal and professional reputation.

"I want accountability and transparency from all relevant parties. The truth must be established through a thorough investigation," he said.

New Era contacted Hauwanga for comment, but he answered the call and immediately ended it.

Repeated attempts to reach him afterwards were unsuccessful.

Bank Windhoek strategic communication manager Samuel Linyondi confirmed that the auction had proceeded.

"As the broader matter remains subject to legal proceedings, the bank will not comment further on the merits of the dispute and will continue to respect the legal process," he said.