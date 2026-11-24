From just 40 trainees in 2011 to nearly 700 today, Nakayale Vocational Training Centre (VTC) has recorded significant growth over the past 15 years, expanding its training offering to 29 national qualifications.

The institution marked the milestone last week, celebrating its contribution to technical skills development and efforts to equip Namibian youth with practical skills for the job market.

Omusati governor Immanuel Shikongo said the institution plays a strategic role in expanding access to technical and vocational education and training (TVET), while equipping young people with practical skills to contribute to economic development.

"The centre's growth reflects its increasing capacity to produce a skilled workforce in fields such as electrical work, construction, hospitality, logistics and information technology, with most programmes having progressed to Diploma Level 5," he said.

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Shikongo said the regional leadership had supported the institution by allocating land at no cost for its establishment and recently providing additional land for a School of Hospitality, including an event hall and an urban agriculture initiative.

"These developments will support national priorities in manufacturing, agro-processing, value addition and agricultural productivity," he said.

He added that Namibia's Sixth National Development Plan targets 49 823 TVET enrolments by 2030, up from 23 870 in 2024, while aiming to increase the employment rate of TVET graduates in industry from 47% to 73%.

Namibia Training Authority (NTA) CEO Erick Nenghwanya said Nakayale opened in August 2011 with 40 trainees and five trainers, offering Hospitality and Tourism at Level 2 and Office Administration at Level 1.

According to Nenghwanya, October 2026 figures show that the centre has 327 full-time trainees, 188 blended-learning trainees, 125 trainees undertaking industrial attachment and 11 apprentices, supported by 56 staff members.

"The institution now operates across two campuses, with training programmes covering electrical engineering, electronics, information and communication technology, hospitality and tourism, wholesale and retail, metal fabrication and welding, as well as clothing production," he said.

Nenghwanya also highlighted the NEV TVET Hub, established through the ProVET initiative in 2016, bringing together Nakayale, Eenhana and Valombola vocational training centres to share expertise and develop specialised training areas.

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He urged stakeholders to strengthen workplace learning, improve access for disadvantaged trainees and support graduates pursuing self-employment and entrepreneurship.

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