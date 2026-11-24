Namibian consumers could face further price increases on everyday goods as manufacturers grapple with persistently high production costs, raising concerns that mounting pressure across the manufacturing sector could eventually feed into retail inflation.

This stems from the latest Namibia Producer Price Index (NPPI) released by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) that indicates producer prices increased by 1.3% during the third quarter of 2026, while prices were 14.7% higher compared with the same period last year.

Although the annual increase slowed sharply from 50.7% recorded in the previous quarter, the latest figures indicate that production costs remain elevated, with businesses potentially facing difficult decisions over whether to absorb higher costs or pass them on to consumers.

The manufacturing sector remains the biggest contributor to rising producer prices, recording a 1.8% quarterly increase and an 18.2% annual rise. Higher prices in diamond cutting and polishing, dairy products and grain mill products contributed to the increase.

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The pressure is particularly concerning for households already struggling with the cost of living, as increases in the production of food-related goods could eventually translate into more expensive bread, maize meal, dairy products and processed meat.

The NSA warned that sustained increases in producer prices could have broader inflationary consequences.

"The sustained increases in producer prices may likely exert inflationary pressure at the final consumer level," the agency stated.

The warning highlights the risk that the easing of producer price inflation may not necessarily translate into immediate relief for consumers, particularly if manufacturers continue to contend with expensive inputs, operational costs and other pressures affecting their production margins.

The latest figures show that producer prices for rubber and plastic products increased by 53.2% year-on-year, while meat processing rose by 17.6%, diamond cutting and polishing by 16.3%, other non-metallic mineral products by 14.9% and grain mill products by 11.6%.

These increases could place additional pressure on businesses operating in sectors where consumers are already sensitive to price changes, potentially forcing companies to reconsider pricing strategies, margins and production costs.

NSA Statistician-General and Chief Executive Officer Alex Shimuafeni said the latest results reflected a stabilising trend in production costs compared with the preceding quarter.

"The results indicate stabilizing production costs in the quarter under review, both quarterly and annually compared to the previous quarter," Shimuafeni said.

However, the moderation in the annual producer price increase does not necessarily mean businesses have returned to lower-cost operating conditions.

Rather, it indicates that the pace of price increases has slowed, while production costs remain substantially higher than a year ago.

Mining and quarrying also contributed to annual producer price growth, increasing by 10% compared with the third quarter of 2025, despite recording a 0.4% quarterly decline as producer prices for uranium and gold fell during the period.

The annual increase was supported by higher prices for uranium, which rose by 19.6%, zinc by 16.6% and gold by 13.8%.

Electricity generation, transmission and distribution prices increased by 1.7% during the quarter but declined by 5.1% year-on-year, while water collection, treatment and supply prices rose by 0.4% quarterly and fell by 0.4% annually, suggesting comparatively subdued price movements in these sectors.

The NSA said producer prices had remained relatively stable between 2020 and the second quarter of 2025 before experiencing a sharp increase during the third quarter of last year.

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The latest figures suggest some easing in the pace of cost increases, but the overall price level remains significantly higher.

The Producer Price Index tracks prices received by producers for goods and services sold locally and internationally, excluding taxes such as VAT and excise duties, as well as insurance and transport costs.

Shimuafeni said the index provides policymakers, businesses and investors with an important measure of underlying price movements, helping inform decisions on pricing, investment and business strategies.

The NSA intends to expand the publication to cover additional industries as more data becomes available.

For consumers, however, the immediate concern remains whether the stabilisation of production costs will eventually translate into cheaper goods -- or whether businesses will continue passing accumulated cost pressures down the supply chain, further eroding household purchasing power.