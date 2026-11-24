For Staxx Major, music is more than a profession. It is a lifelong passion, a source of purpose and an opportunity to create something that will outlive him.

Born Hermanus Arnoldus Kooper and raised in Keetmanshoop, the producer and sound engineer has spent more than 15 years building his place in Namibia's music industry. Yet despite working behind the scenes with established and emerging musicians, he describes himself as humble and would rather let his work speak for itself.

His journey into music was not straightforward. While he had always enjoyed singing, dancing, and rapping since high school, production was not initially part of the plan.

He was also a footballer, playing the sport professionally until a knee injury forced him to reconsider his future.

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"After I got an injury, that's when I started to say, since I'm not going to do this, let me focus on this, which I think I'm good at," he recalls.

That turning point came around 2008 or 2009, when he began pursuing music more seriously. What started as a passion gradually developed into a career built around the studio.

His musical influences include American producer Timbaland and the late Namibian producer Julius Spiegel, popularly known as Eclipse. A lover of hip-hop and R&B, Staxx says listening to different producers and studying how they created their sounds encouraged him to explore music production.

"I used to hear their sound and how they were creating the sound. So that's what inspired me to be a producer," he said.

Over the years, he has worked across different genres and with a range of Namibian artists. One publicly documented collaboration was with Sunny Boy on the socially conscious song Stop the Violence, released in 2021 to raise awareness about gender-based violence.

Another project he identifies with is Kaptein Tswazi's Skippa. The track, featuring Chester House Prince, gained significant attention and was reported by New Era to have reached one million YouTube views in 2022.

For Staxx, however, success is not measured only by the popularity of a song. He is particularly proud of contributing to the growth of upcoming artists and helping them find their sound.

Despite the satisfaction of seeing music reach audiences, he believes producers remain among the industry's least recognised contributors.

To address this, he has incorporated a signature voice tag into his productions. Listeners hear a woman say "Major", identifying the person behind the sound.

"Usually, artists get the recognition, but producers don't. Financially, it's always a struggle," he noted.

He also points to difficulties in collecting payments, including royalties, saying producers often have to follow up to receive what is owed to them.

"I believe that by next year I'm going to change the game forever for the producers, for the artists, for all of us to be in the big picture," he says.

His concerns extend beyond producers to the wider music business. While he sees positive signs in the growing online audiences for Namibian music, he believes artists need to become more financially disciplined.

He argues that earning money from performances and music releases is only one part of building a sustainable career.

"A lot of artists are not saving the money that they're getting from shows and from selling music. They need that music business in them," he says.

He wants to see Namibian musicians become financially successful, adding that greater business knowledge could help local talent compete beyond the country's borders.

Away from the studio, Staxx enjoys a relatively quiet routine. His day begins with prayer and cleaning his apartment before having coffee and settling in front of his computer.

When he is not producing music, he enjoys gaming, particularly Counter-Strike and FIFA, now known as EA Sports FC. He also makes time for his children, visits friends and spends time with his best friend and business partner, rapper G-Diceky.

Family remains an important source of encouragement. He speaks warmly about the support he receives from his two sisters, friends and children, particularly his son.

He also credits his upbringing for keeping him grounded. Growing up in a household where resources were limited taught him not to measure his worth by material possessions or professional achievements.

His Christian faith has further shaped his outlook

"Even if I make a lot of money or make something for myself in life, it doesn't necessarily put me on a pedestal. I will never look down on another man who is suffering or who has less than me."

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Looking ahead, Staxx says there is plenty of music in the pipeline. He has accumulated numerous beats and instrumentals and says he recently completed work on Jericho's album, while continuing with projects involving Dice and Gazza.

Beyond individual releases, he hopes to build a lasting foundation for the next generation of producers and artists.

"I want to leave good music forever and leave a stamp that I changed the game in a certain way," he said.

His ambition is not simply to be remembered for the songs he helped create but for making the industry more supportive of those who come after him.

His advice to upcoming musicians is straightforward: learn from others, but do not lose your individuality.

"Be inspired by somebody, but don't be like that somebody. You can always do your own thing," he ended.

For a producer who has spent years shaping music from behind the scenes, patience, originality and humility remain the principles guiding his next chapter.