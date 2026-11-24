ONGWEDIVA- For emerging singer and songwriter Tuxxa Wamee, music is more than entertainment; it is a platform through which he inspires people to remain hopeful, grateful and resilient in the face of life's challenges.

Born and raised in Oipyaiwa, Eenhana, the 29-year-old artist, whose real name is Festus Lickius, relocated to Swakopmund in 2017, where his musical journey gradually took shape.

He told VIBEZ that he was introduced to music in 2019, but it was during the Covid-19 pandemic that he decided to pursue his career seriously, using music as a means of encouraging himself and others during a difficult period marked by fear, loneliness and uncertainty.

Wamee said music became a way of expressing hope and reminding people that they were not alone in their struggles.

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He stressed that his music draws inspiration from faith, gratitude, real-life experiences, love and hope, with the aim of uplifting listeners going through difficult circumstances.

He said he performs across various genres, including Shambo, Afro-pop and Kwaito, describing his music as simple, relatable and reflective of everyday experiences.

Wamee added that whether in rural communities or urban areas, he believes his songs carry messages that people can relate to regardless of their background.

"I do not sing only for entertainment. I sing to heal, to motivate, and to remind people that they are not alone," he said.

Despite the challenges facing emerging musicians, Wamee has continued to work towards establishing himself in the industry.

He said financial constraints and a lack of support remain among the biggest obstacles for upcoming artists, as recording, promotion and travelling require substantial resources.

According to him, emerging musicians often have to manage different aspects of their careers independently, while struggling to gain recognition and convince people to take their work seriously.

However, he believes determination, dedication and consistency are important for artists who want to succeed despite the challenges.

Wamee has so far released three albums, namely Never Walk Alone (2021), 'Efimbo Lopaife' (2025) and Kashona Ndina Okawanenange (2026).

His debut album, 'Never Walk Alone', carries a message about the importance of support from friends and family, as well as faith and prayer, in navigating life's challenges.

The artist said he worked mainly with producer Bexcarter on the project, which helped increase his listenership.

" My second album, 'Efimbo Lopaife', reflects on changing times and how life and society have evolved across generations. The album features collaborations with Drawer Loco Sounds, Zomblam, Dizzo, Lava-K and K-Dio ABK," he stated.

In addition, he said his latest offering, 'Kashona Ndina' Okawanenange, expresses gratitude for the little things in life. Wamee said the album has attracted more attention and contributed to the growth of his music career.

Wamee said the journey was not easy, particularly for upcoming artists who often lack financial resources, connections and adequate support.

He said talent alone was not always enough to succeed, as artists also needed patience, discipline and perseverance to survive in the industry.

"It is a journey, not a race," he said, encouraging upcoming musicians to remain consistent and true to their message.

Wamee urged young people not to abandon their dreams because of criticism or difficult circumstances, saying they should start with what they have rather than wait for perfect conditions.

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He encouraged the youth to work hard, respect their parents, pray, remain grateful and avoid activities that could jeopardise their future.

He also urged young artists not to allow negative opinions to discourage them from pursuing their ambitions.

"There will always be people who talk, no matter what you do. Do not let their words stop you," he said.

Wamee said faith, dedication and self-belief remained important in overcoming obstacles, adding that people should remain hopeful about their future.

His message is captured in the title of his debut album, 'Never Walk Alone', which reflects his belief that people can overcome life's challenges with faith, perseverance and support.