Angula Gandja-Ayishe

The Spanish Embassy brought the sound of Spain to Namibia as Jazz Caló took to the stage in a captivating theatre performance that blended Jazz, flamenco soul, and powerful storytelling.

The show, introduced by the Embassy of Spain, drew a full house of music lovers, diplomats and cultural enthusiasts, all gathered to experience a night where two cultures met through music. From the first piano note to the final applause, Jazz Caló delivered a performance that was both intimate and electrifying - proving that music needs no translation, as they also brought a local artist onto the stage and fused the Namibian sound with Jazz and Flamenco.

"Well, we think that jazz and flamenco mix very well, and that it's not only that we want to show flamenco, which is very, very Spanish, but also fusion. That is to show the Namibian people that flamenco can be mixed with other music, and as we have seen here, it also can be mixed with Namibian music. That's why we wanted to bring them," said the Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Spain, Álvaro Fernández Baquerin.

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He also added that events like this will benefit Namibian artists and the local creative industry, as they can collaborate and create connections, not only as creatives but also as deep as cultures and countries, which is going to be beneficial for everyone, and that events like this will be continuing in the coming years.

But beyond the diplomacy and formal introductions, the night truly belonged to the artists themselves.

For Jazz Caló, the stage was not just a performance space - it was a conversation. With every note, every rhythm, and every pause, the band invited the Namibian audience into their world, sharing stories of heritage, emotion and soul that transcended language and borders.

Jazz emerged in the early 20th century from the African American communities in New Orleans, built on freedom, rhythm and soul, while flamenco, born centuries earlier in southern Spain amongst Andalusian, Romani and Moorish communities, was built on passion, pain, and storytelling. Though born in different worlds, they share a common root in expression and improvisation. They met as Jazz Caló does, and they create a sound that is both ancient and modern - where the heart of Spain meets the soul of jazz.

"Well, we use elements from flamenco, like the rhythm basically, which is the most powerful thing in flamenco, I think. And then the harmony and the improvisation, we take from Jazz. So we try to take elements from each music, but very separate elements. We don't like to mix things up. So the rhythm is from flamenco, the harmony is from Jazz, and the improvisation is from jazz, for example," said the artists Antonio Serrano (chromatic harmonica) Kaele Jiménez (piano and keyboards).

They also added to say that, they had a great experience performing for a Namibian audience because the people are very emotive, and they are very musical, rhythmical and they could tell and feel that, they felt every piece and solos. "They made us feel very connected to them; we are really happy and honoured to be able to play for such an amazing musical audience, and we hope our performance gave them some curiosity to check out some Spanish music and listen to some flamenco and also some Jazz for those who are not familiar with it and check out some of our music too," said the artists.

While the artist poured their souls into the performance, the audience gave just as much back.

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From the front rows to the back seats, the theatre was alive with nods, smiles, and quiet gasps. Some swayed to the rhythm, others closed their eyes to let the music sink in, and by the final song the entire hall rose in applause, a standing ovation that said what words could not.

They were lucky to find a birthday boy who went to go enjoy himself for his day. He said what stood out for him was the back and forth between the pianist and the guy with the harmonica, which was an absolute masterpiece. "Chef's kiss," said the birthday boy, Warren Moncho.

In the end, it was more than a concert. It was a bridge between Spain and Namibia, built not with words, but with music. And as the lights dimmed and the last note faded, one thing was clear: Jazz Caló did not just perform in Namibia; they left a piece of their heart here.