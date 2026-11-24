Uganda is set to showcase community-led innovations and strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening water security, restoring ecosystems and building resilience to climate change at the 3rd Annual Water Symposium scheduled for November 25-26 in Fort Portal Tourism City.

The symposium comes at a time when the country's water resources and ecosystems face increasing pressure from climate variability, wetland encroachment, land degradation and unsustainable exploitation of natural resources.

Organised by Join For Water in partnership with Joint Effort to Save the Environment (JESE), Natural Resources Defence Initiatives (NRDI) and Kyaninga Forest Foundation (KFF), the event will be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Water and Environment, through its Wetlands Department, and Mountains of the Moon University.

The two-day symposium will take place at Nyaika Hotel under the theme: "From Local Action to National Impact: Scaling Community and Institutional Innovations for Water Security and Climate Resilience in Uganda."

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It is expected to bring together policymakers, local government leaders, community representatives, researchers, civil society organisations, development partners and private sector players to share experiences and explore practical solutions to Uganda's water and environmental challenges.

According to Caroline Athieno, Communications and Advocacy Manager at JESE, the symposium aims to move beyond showcasing existing initiatives by identifying successful interventions that can be expanded through strategic partnerships.

"The symposium seeks to move beyond showcasing initiatives towards identifying what works, what can be scaled and what partnerships are needed to sustain impact," Athieno said.

She added that the gathering would generate practical recommendations and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders involved in protecting water resources and promoting climate resilience.

"We expect to document at least 20 practical innovations, generate five actionable recommendations and establish or strengthen at least three multi-stakeholder partnerships for continued action," she said.

The programme will feature field visits, exhibitions, community testimonies and policy discussions.

On November 25, participants will undertake field visits to intervention sites across the Mpanga landscape to examine practical initiatives in wetland restoration, catchment management, community water supply, sustainable livelihoods, biodiversity conservation and water quality monitoring.

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The main symposium, scheduled for November 26, will focus on government leadership in water and wetland management, research and science communication, community-led ecosystem restoration, as well as innovations spearheaded by civil society organisations and development partners.

An exhibition will also provide a platform for stakeholders to showcase practical solutions, share experiences and demonstrate innovations addressing water and environmental challenges.

Interactive discussions will further explore how successful community-led initiatives can be integrated into broader government programmes, institutional frameworks and investment plans to ensure long-term impact.

Athieno noted that the symposium would also create opportunities for media engagement, allowing journalists to interact with stakeholders and highlight community-led interventions and partnerships addressing Uganda's water and environmental concerns.

Through the annual gathering, Join For Water and its partners seek to strengthen collaboration between communities, government institutions and development actors in advancing national priorities on water security, wetland restoration, ecosystem conservation and climate resilience.

The symposium is expected to contribute to discussions on translating successful local interventions into sustainable solutions with wider national impact.