Dei BioPharma has said government's Shs723 billion investment in the company was based on an independent assessment by the Chief Government Valuer. It is the company's most direct response yet to opposition claims that the state bought into the drug manufacturer without a valuation.

At a press briefing at the company's plant in Matugga, Wakiso District, founder Dr Matthias Magoola dismissed the allegation, raised by the Leader of the Opposition, as "not true". He said the valuation was carried out by a government team that included consultants from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and the Ministry of Works and Transport. He said the company would table the report.

Board chairperson Dr Patrick Wakida said the exercise valued the facility and its intellectual property at $2.1 billion, well below the directors' own estimate of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion. The government's stake was priced on the lower figure, he said, so the state's Shs723 billion bought 9.4% of the company.

"It was not Dei that valued the property," said Dr Wakida, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kabweri County. "The valuation was done by the Government Valuer."

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Dr Wakida said he was among those who signed the investment agreement. It was concluded in the presence of the Attorney General, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, he said.

The company also produced share certificates to answer a second claim, that the government had nothing to show for its money. Dr Magoola said one certificate is held by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and another by the Minister responsible for Science, Technology and Innovation. Both are on record at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau, he said.

The briefing comes as the company raises money to finish its Matugga complex. Dr Magoola put the total cost at $1.1 billion. He said $500 million was raised from the group's own businesses, commercial lenders and private partners before the government invested, and about $430 million is still needed.

Company officials said the government could take a larger stake in later rounds, and that the company was prepared to sell up to about 30% of its shares. They said a stock market listing was also planned.

Dr Magoola described the state's investment as bridge financing. He said the government stepped in after funding for the project's next phase was blocked, and that the company intends to repay it as soon as possible.

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Dr Wakida defended the deal as the kind of support governments routinely give local investors whose projects benefit the wider economy. The plant employs about 500 people. He said it could create about 40,000 jobs once fully running.