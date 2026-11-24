The final of the ninth edition of the MTN Busoga Masaza Cup will be played on December 12 at Bugembe Stadium, with organisers promising free entry and heightened security following incidents of indiscipline during the tournament.

Busoga Kingdom Minister for Sports Amin Bbosa confirmed the date and venue during a press conference at the kingdom headquarters in Bugembe.

The day's programme will begin with the third-place playoff between Bunhole Bunanhumba and Buzaaya before Butembe and Luuka face off in the final.

Bbosa said the tournament's closing ceremony will be presided over by the Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Royal Highness Wilberforce Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV.

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He added that the Kyabazinga had directed that entry be free to allow all Basoga to attend and support their respective teams.

The winners will receive a trophy and Shs13 million, while the runners-up will take home Shs9 million. The third- and fourth-placed teams will receive Shs6 million and Shs4 million respectively.

The top three teams will also receive gold, silver and bronze medals.

Organisers commended the teams for raising the tournament's standards, citing improvements in professionalism and the quality of football since the competition was introduced.

However, Bbosa expressed concern over repeated cases of indiscipline, particularly Sunday's violence during the semi-final at Bugembe Stadium, in which Bunhole Bunanhumba players and supporters allegedly attacked the centre referee and his assistant.

The incident reportedly triggered confrontations involving supporters, players and team officials, with clashes continuing outside the stadium even after order had been restored inside.

Bbosa condemned the violence, saying the accusations against the match officials were driven by emotion rather than facts.

"What was showed was not good as all the accusations were based on emotions," he said.

He said indiscipline had also been reported earlier in the tournament, particularly in Bugabula, adding that organisers had previously relied on disciplinary committees to handle offenders.

However, he suggested that stronger action was now necessary, including referring individuals involved in violence to the police for prosecution.

"The rules of the games have changed. We tried to summon people to the disciplinary committee, but the rules have changed that anyone involved in acts of indiscipline is handed over to the law to be brought to book," Bbosa said.

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He said security would be strengthened during the final to prevent a recurrence of the violence, which he warned undermines the integrity of the competition.

Bbosa also appealed to supporters to turn up in large numbers and celebrate the tournament peacefully.

Alex Kaima, the vice-chairperson of the tournament's organising committee, praised the participating teams for their improved performances and commitment.

He said all teams representing the chiefdoms that make up Busoga Kingdom had participated in this year's competition, describing the development as a milestone that had set a new benchmark for future editions.