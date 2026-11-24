A midwife attached to Kambuga Hospital in Kanungu District has been remanded to prison over allegations that her negligence during childbirth led to the death of a newborn baby.

Mackline Mbabazi was on Monday arraigned before the Kanungu Magistrates Court on charges of neglect of duty and doing a rash and negligent act causing death.

The prosecution alleges that Mbabazi committed the offence on August 23, 2026, while on duty at Kambuga Hospital.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the allegations, an expectant mother arrived at the hospital while in labour but Mbabazi reportedly failed to attend to her as required.

At the time the mother gave birth, Mbabazi was allegedly using her mobile phone instead of attending to the patient.

The prosecution further alleges that the newborn subsequently slid off the bed and died, an incident that has now resulted in criminal charges against the midwife.

Mbabazi is accused of failing to perform a duty she was required to undertake by virtue of her employment at the government health facility.

She faces charges of neglect of duty and doing a rash and negligent act causing death, although the allegations are yet to be tested in court.

The court remanded her until December 2, 2026, as investigations and court proceedings continue.

Her arraignment was carried out by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, working alongside the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The arrest reportedly followed a complaint raised during the Expose the Corrupt National Campaign, which is spearheaded by the Minister of State for Local Government, Balaam Barugahara, in Kanungu District.

The campaign seeks to expose corruption and other forms of misconduct in public service, with the complaint against Mbabazi bringing attention to alleged negligence at the district's health facility.