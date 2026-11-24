The Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) Uganda Office, with support from the Community Chest of Korea and in partnership with Uganda's Ministry of Health and the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) have held a project dissemination workshop at Victoria Nile Primary School in Jinja City.

The workshop showcased project achievements, shared lessons and highlighted the importance of sustaining water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities in Jinja City and Iganga District.

The engagement formed part of the KOFIH/OPM Busoga WASH Project on Waterborne Disease Reduction and Prevention. It provided an opportunity to present achievements from 2025 to 2026, share endline evaluation findings, hear beneficiary experiences and discuss priorities for sustaining services as the project approaches completion.

The workshop brought together representatives from KOFIH headquarters and its Uganda Office, the Ministry of Health, local governments, schools, health facilities and beneficiary communities. Discussions focused on linking infrastructure investments and capacity-building activities with local responsibilities for ensuring that facilities remain functional, accessible and sustainable.

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The project has supported the construction and installation of seven combined drinking-water filtration and handwashing facilities, a water tank system at Bulubandi A Central Village and a toilet facility at Bunyiiro Primary School.

These facilities serve schools, health institutions, local government premises and community locations across the two project areas.

Findings presented during the dissemination workshop highlighted significant improvements in water, sanitation and hygiene services in Jinja and Iganga.

Access to safe water reached 65.2%, exceeding the project target of 64.5%, while sanitation access increased to 81.4%, surpassing the target of 80%.

The use of piped water also increased substantially, rising from 9.0% to 50.8%.

The project conducted nine WASH awareness campaigns, reaching 982 participants against a target of 580. Beneficiary satisfaction increased from 92.66% in 2025 to 96.3% in 2026.

In addition, 205 participants received capacity-building training, significantly exceeding the target of 80. Post-training assessment scores reached 83.7%.

These results demonstrate the contribution of KOFIH and the Office of the Prime Minister towards improving WASH services, strengthening community awareness and supporting efforts to prevent waterborne diseases in the Busoga Region.

Presentations also highlighted WASH awareness activities conducted in schools, health facilities and communities, alongside training for health workers, WASH engineers, opinion leaders, community leaders, facility operators and caretakers.

These activities complemented the infrastructure investments by promoting improved hygiene practices and strengthening local capacity to operate and maintain the facilities.

Speaking at the workshop, So-Young Park, Manager of the Africa and Latin America Team at KOFIH headquarters, emphasised the importance of cooperation between Korean and Ugandan partners in improving access to water, sanitation and hygiene services.

"This project reflects the cooperation between Korean and Ugandan partners to improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene. Its lasting value will depend on local ownership and regular maintenance. We appreciate the Community Chest of Korea and all partners who supported this work," Park said.

Lee Eunhyeok, Programme Manager at the KOFIH Uganda Office, encouraged beneficiaries to regard the facilities as shared community assets and take responsibility for their proper use, operation and maintenance.

He linked the project's objectives to reducing the time children and families spend collecting water, noting that future infrastructure projects should incorporate clear maintenance plans to ensure long-term functionality.

Representing the Ministry of Health, Principal Health Officer Dr Uragiwenimana Vallence called on local leaders, school administrators and health facility managers to integrate the donated facilities into their institutional planning and monitoring arrangements.

The representative emphasised the importance of establishing and strengthening trained water-management committees, allocating resources for repairs and ensuring a reliable supply of water and detergent at school handwashing stations.

Beneficiary representatives expressed appreciation for the support, highlighting improved access to water and reduced time spent collecting it.

Local government representatives also underscored the importance of protecting the investments and ensuring that the facilities continue serving the communities for which they were established.

During the workshop, So-Young Park received an award on behalf of the KOFIH project team in recognition of the partnership and contributions towards improving WASH services in the project areas. Assistant Project Manager Gabriel Ssekitoleko also received an award from project partners and stakeholders.

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The workshop identified several priorities for continued facility management, including routine maintenance, clearly defined institutional responsibilities, regular monitoring and sustainable financing for repairs.

Among the suggestions were establishing local savings arrangements to support maintenance costs and maintaining regular follow-up mechanisms to assess facility performance.

These recommendations provide a basis for continued coordination among local authorities, beneficiary institutions and communities to safeguard the project's investments.

Through the Busoga WASH Project, KOFIH and its partners have supported infrastructure development, community awareness and local management capacity to help prevent waterborne diseases in Jinja City and Iganga District.

As the project approaches completion, sustaining these achievements will depend on continued collaboration, community ownership, regular maintenance and responsible use of the facilities.

The project's experience reinforces the importance of combining infrastructure investments with community participation and institutional capacity-building to achieve lasting improvements in water, sanitation and hygiene services.