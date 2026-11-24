Coca-Cola and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are joining forces once again, with Coca-Cola named an Official Competition Sponsor of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, scheduled to take place in East Africa.

The renewed partnership marks an exciting new chapter in Coca-Cola's longstanding relationship with African football, bringing together two iconic brands united by a shared passion for the game and its power to connect people across the continent.

"African football is a powerful source of pride, unity and inspiration across our continent. Coca-Cola is proud to reunite with CAF and return to a tournament that holds such a special place in African football. As we look ahead to the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2027, we are excited to celebrate the fans and communities who make the game what it is across the continent," said Luis Felipe Avellar, President of Coca-Cola's Africa operating unit.

For nearly 70 years, AFCON has provided a stage for some of the most memorable moments in African football, bringing nations together and inspiring generations of supporters. Coca-Cola has been part of this journey, having first supported the tournament 30 years ago. Its return builds on this shared legacy while looking ahead to a new era for African football.

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Through its partnership with CAF, Coca-Cola will celebrate the people, cultures and shared experiences that make African football unique.

The collaboration will connect football with music, creativity and local cultural expression while creating opportunities for fans to experience the excitement of AFCON 2027.

The tournament to be hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will once again provide a platform to celebrate the passion, pride and unity that define African football, recognising the supporters and communities who are just as important to its story as the action on the pitch.

CAF President Dr.Patrice Motsepe said CAF is excited to welcome Coca-Cola back to African Football after almost 30 years.

"We are confident that the partnership between CAF and Coca-Cola will contribute to the development and growth of football on the African continent while advancing Coca-Cola's commercial and stakeholder interests.The substantial confidence that African and international sponsors, partners and investors are showing in CAF is a recognition of the governance, ethics, transparency and business best practices that we have introduced, as well as the world-class quality and global competitiveness of African football and CAF's competitions," Motsepe said.