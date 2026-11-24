COP31 started with a sputter and ended in a puff of smoke as almost 200 countries failed to overcome divisions and reach a new deal on how to tackle climate change.

COP31 President Murat Kurum struck the final gavel in the afternoon on Sunday, 22 November, concluding what many have called the most contentious, divisive and disappointing UN climate talks to date.

The conference was meant to conclude on Friday, but it ran well into the weekend as impasses over fossil fuels and finance turned COP31 into the longest climate conference ever.

The Antalya pact, drafted by the Turkish and Australian joint presidencies and the deal countries would have accepted had consensus been reached, called on countries to minimise the 1.5°C overshoot, which scientific reports have found is inevitable. The pact also called on developed countries (the EU, UK), historically responsible for higher emissions fuelling the climate crisis, to provide fair finance to developing nations to help them adapt to the impacts of climate change. The pact also invited countries to electrify their economies.

But the text failed to make mention of the transition away from fossil fuels for the EU and UK. Even at the start of the process, there was no mention of a fossil fuel phase-out from the COP co-presidencies. The first draft of the cover decision released earlier in the week called for a faster phasing out...