The decision to relocate Simon's Town's Waterfall and Seaforth baboon troops to a wildlife centre was not taken lightly, following years of expert assessment and public consultation. It is the only viable alternative to continued suffering or culling.

Almost everyone in the debate around baboons in the Deep South of Cape Town wants the same thing: baboons that are healthy, safe and living as wildly as possible outside of urban areas. The disagreement is about whether the Waterfall (44 baboons) and Seaforth (18) troops could ever have that in and around the suburb of Simon's Town.

An intergovernmental task group called the Joint Task Team (JTT) has deliberated on the problems facing baboons in the Deep South for more than three years. The main goal of the JTT was to promote the priorities of animal welfare, wildlife management, conservation and public safety. The JTT - consisting of representatives from CapeNature, SANParks and the City of Cape Town - consulted widely, including a panel of renowned local and international experts, as to the overall baboon management plan for the South Peninsula.

The JTT then engaged the public again on what was proposed by that expert group. This was done on a troop-by-troop basis. The plan was put together, based on peer-reviewed scientific research, expert opinion, conservation managers' experience and expertise, and included extensive public participation at every stage.

Ultimately the JTT concluded it was not in the best interest...