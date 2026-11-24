There are growing economic ties between Nigeria and South Africa, but the West African government is concerned about what it believes are extrajudicial killings of its citizens.

South Africa's chronic problem of xenophobia is hampering the considerable potential of its ties with Nigeria, according to Abuja's deputy high commissioner to SA, Alexander Ajayi.

Bilateral trade between the two countries topped $2-billion last year, with more than R100-billion invested across both economies.

Yet Nigeria and Ghana have also been the most outspoken critics of anti-migrant - or Afrophobic - violence, a fault line that has soured diplomatic relations.

We spoke to Ajayi while he was still acting high commissioner, well before the arrival of the new high commissioner, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode. Fani-Kayode ran into immediate trouble after publicly clashing with the Presidency over his claim that his remarks at his credentialing ceremony with President Cyril Ramaphosa had been deliberately excluded from the broadcast.

Perhaps surprisingly, in the circumstances, Ajayi said in the earlier interview that relations between Nigeria and South Africa are "quite cordial and excellent because there has been a very good rapport at the level of government-to-government relations".

Yet he also made it clear that the xenophobia issue is not going away.

"From February to date we...