South Africans are paying more tax on beer than they did a decade ago. Yet, surprisingly, beer has become more affordable in recent years. An analysis of more than 138,000 beer prices reveals why: higher taxes do not always translate into higher prices, and container size matters more than many consumers might think.

For decades, the South African government has been increasing taxes on alcoholic beverages to discourage harmful alcohol consumption. But higher taxes and prices do not necessarily mean beer is becoming less affordable.

What matters is not simply how much beer costs, but how its price changes relative to people's incomes. For example, if beer prices increase by 5% while incomes grow by 8%, beer becomes more affordable, even though its price at the till has increased.

The National Treasury taxes beer based on the alcohol content of the beverage. These taxes are adjusted annually, using inflation or a tax incidence (i.e. the excise tax as a percentage of the average retail price) as the benchmark. Between 2008 and 2015, nominal beer tax increases broadly kept pace with inflation. From 2016 to 2021, however, beer taxes increased by an average of 3.6% a year above inflation. Since 2021, tax increases have moderated to an annual average of only 0.5% above inflation.

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We, as academics at the University of Cape Town's Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP), analysed more than 138,000 item-level price data collected by Statistics South Africa from 2001 to 2024. The findings reveal that beer has...