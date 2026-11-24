African investigative journalists gathered in Nairobi last week to talk tradecraft and reporting triumphs. Journalists also found themselves around a campfire of common values that reach beyond conventional newsroom morals and mores.

Kumi Naidoo knows grief.

He lost his mother to a death of despair four decades ago. His stepson, the rapper Riky Rick, died in a fever of the same illness four years ago. In the intervening years, this laaitjie from Chatsworth, Durban, has been in the trenches of climate campaigning, taking on the "disease of affluenza" that's hurtling the planet towards climate chaos. Given the state of the world, there's plenty to grieve over here, too.

"I'm a failure as an activist," he said in his address at the annual African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC) in Nairobi last week, before venturing into unnerving terrain to remind the Fourth Estate just how serious the climate crisis is.

The South African climate campaigner got top billing at the conference, the first time this annual event has gathered outside South Africa, because the Fourth Estate is not telling the story well enough, according to AIJC convenor and veteran South African journalist Beauregard Tromp.

"Most people agree that the greatest threat to humanity is climate change, with Africans disproportionately affected," he said.

"But the climate issue is not regarded with the urgency it requires. For the world of investigative journalism it's necessary that we...