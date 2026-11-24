Monrovia-Liberia's Ambassador to Egypt, Henry Boima Fahnbulleh has joined fellow members of the diplomatic corps, senior government officials, and distinguished international leaders at the Sixth Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, held on November 21-22, 2026, in Aswan, Egypt.

The forum convened under the theme, "Redefining Global Commons: Africa's Active Role in an Age of Disruption," the Forum provided a high-level platform for strategic dialogue, diplomatic engagement, and collective reflection on Africa's evolving peace, security, and development priorities.

The gathering brought together African and international stakeholders to exchange perspectives on strengthening multilateral cooperation, addressing emerging global challenges, and advancing sustainable solutions to the continent's pressing development and security concerns.

A statement said Ambassador Fahnbulleh's participation underscores Liberia's continued commitment to multilateral diplomacy, African solidarity, and constructive international engagement. It also reflects Liberia's support for collective efforts aimed at promoting sustainable peace, strengthening regional stability, and accelerating inclusive development across Africa.

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At the forum, Ambassador Fahnbulleh was captured in a pictorial with His Excellency Sadiq Sylla, Ambassador of Sierra Leone and Dean of the West African Diplomatic Corps (far right), alongside Mr. Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development and President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network at Columbia University (center).

Ambassador Fahnbulleh also had an engagement with South African Diplomatic Representative alongside His Excellency Jomo Nyambi, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa.

The engagement also continues with Rwanda's Diplomatic Representative and Chief of General Staff (CG) Dan Munyuza, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda.

Through its participation in this important continental gathering, Liberia continues to reaffirm its dedication to meaningful diplomatic partnerships, African-led solutions, and international cooperation in pursuit of a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous continent.