What was an official or private visit to the Federal Republic of Nigeria by House Speaker, Richard Nagbe Koon, reportedly turned a complete embarrassment when two ladies (women) climbing ownership of him faced each other in what is being described as a 'discomforting confrontation' at the hotel he was being hosted.

The alleged confrontation ensued between his current wife, MacDella Cooper Koon, and a woman identified as his former wife, Cecelia Kpor Koon, at a hotel in Nigeria.

Reports circulating online allege that Cecelia Kpor Koon assaulted MacDella Cooper Koon during the incident, with claims that the Speaker's current wife sustained facial bruises.

In the video first posted by Spoon Talk, the voice of a man said to be that of the Speaker was heard blasting Cecelia for assaulting Madam Cooper. "Cecelia, is this the reason why you came to the hotel," he was heard in the video.

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Different voices of individuals present were also heard as they endeavored to get the two ladies apart.

Few hours after the incident was reported, a bruised face of Madam Cooper (around her left eye) was shown on social media, suggesting she was slapped by her attacker.

The situation later took different dimensions as several platforms ran with it, prompting the Speaker and Madam Cooper to resort to "damaged control" social media posts, one in which she was seen showing off her face and inviting the Speaker into the publicity stun.

However, MacDella has denied the reports of physical injuries and subsequently shared a video of herself with Speaker Koon, in which no visible facial bruises could be seen.

Despite her denial, an audio recording circulating on social media captures what appears to be a heated exchange between two women inside a hotel room.

The circumstances surrounding the recording and the identities of the voices have not been independently established.

According to reports, Cecelia Kpor Koon allegedly slapped MacDella Cooper, the Speaker's current wife, during a confrontation at a hotel in Nigeria.

Sources claim the incident may be connected to unresolved marital tensions, alleging that Cecelia had asked Speaker Koon to sign their divorce papers, a request he reportedly refused.

However, Speaker Richard Koon has maintained that Cecelia Kpor Koon is his biological sister and not his wife, disputing the claims about their marital relationship.

The conflicting accounts have raised further questions about the circumstances surrounding the reported confrontation.

As of now, details of what transpired at the hotel remain unclear, and the allegations of assault have not been independently verified.

However, Cecelia has issued a statement two days after the incident, saying that she is done with talking, and would rather resort to actions.

Madam Cecelia, said 2027 will make it 12 years of marriage, and she can no longer continue in the union.

"I am not coming to the media to talk. I did the talking already last year... Now, it is time for actions. 2027 will make it 12 years of being married to a demon & a Witchcraft. All I need is my divorce," she said." One way or another my husband Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon will sign that divorce!! 2027 is around the corner, making us 12 years of marriage..."

Mrs. Koon said her marital status is now preventing her from moving on with her life."Men want to marry me ..I can not keep turning people down..because I am a married woman, was raised in a home and have morals!! Unlike his many prostitutes that he has," she alleged. "I cannot have a boyfriend while I am still a married woman, God is looking at all of us."

She said she does not care if her statement is published."I know you will publish this, go ahead because I do not care. Every woman out there should understand what it is..likewise any man out there should know what it is..."

Mrs. Koon also took aim at other women she claims are parading around with her husband, describing them as "fools" because, according to her, he cannot legally marry anyone else until they are divorced.

"This witchcraft says 'I am his sister,' why is it he does not want to divorce his sister then? The women parading around with my husband, a legally married man are fools..because he can not marry you until we are divorce!! So this witchcraft of a man continues to make enemies amongst women, for what?"

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"They can have him, I do not want him. I knew him when he did not have status or money..I fed him and made him who he is today, so nothing full my eyes," she added.

Mrs. Koon questioned why Speaker Koon is allegedly dodging the divorce, and warned she will not tolerate what she called gross disrespect from anyone.

"This is what you guys need to be asking him. Why is he dodging the divorce? In the main time, I will not tolerate gross disrespect from anyone.. Afterall, I am a human being."

She called on the speaker to "Sign the divorce, Everyone can go his or her merry way, as simple as that, period."

Speaker Koon has not yet publicly responded to the latest statement.

The statement is the latest public turn in a marital dispute that has now spilled into the public domain, with Mrs. Koon insisting she wants only one thing - her freedom through divorce.