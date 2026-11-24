analysis

In South Africa, more than two million smallholder households make a living through agriculture. Within this small-scale farming sector, roughly 613,000 families own cattle. They farm on shared rural rangelands.

Together, these communal livestock owners care for about 40% of the national herd of 12.1 million to 14.4 million cattle.

Read more: Drought in southern Africa points to urgent need for climate change plans

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December is the start of the summer rainy season. This is the time when these farmers count on rain to refill dams and restore the grass that livestock graze on. This year, however, the super El Niño sets in right at the start of summer. Extreme heatwaves and severe drought are predicted.

As temperatures rise, water evaporates faster and the soil dries out. The small rural dams that farmers share can dry up quickly. Without rain, the grass their livestock feed on can become less nutritious. Livestock can also die when they face extreme heat without enough water and feed.

We are researchers working on climate change, livestock systems and rural livelihoods in South Africa. Recently, we carried out two studies looking at how communal feedlots could help cattle owned by smallholder farmers survive the super El Niño. (A communal feedlot is a shared enclosure where farmers temporarily bring livestock for feed, water, shade and veterinary care during droughts or extreme heat.)

Read more: How a super El Niño could trigger global famine

Our first study found that in South Africa, putting cattle into communal feedlots with shade and water cooling reduced heat stress and helped the animals gain weight.

Our second study found that across southern Africa, commercial feedlots fattened cattle faster, but community-run feedlots were better at coping with drought and involving local farmers.

Read more: A Super El Niño is coming: 5 hard-won lessons the world can learn from Africa

Based on our research, governments, non-profit organisations and local communities across sub-Saharan Africa need to set up community-based communal feedlots now. Provincial agricultural departments and local farming cooperatives will need to pool funds to buy cattle feed and retro-fit existing village kraals (open air livestock enclosures) with shade cloth and water tanks.

This is a low-cost transition that can be fully operational within weeks to safeguard livestock during the summer crisis.

The compound crisis on the communal veld

Smallholder farmers rely on shared grasslands, shrublands and grassy hills to feed their livestock. When the summer rains fail, animals crowd onto the remaining pasture and can graze on it until it's bare.

In previous droughts, the government and humanitarian organisations delivered emergency feed when smallholder farmers' cattle began starving after grasslands died. But this was slow and costly; it didn't reach everyone in need, and animals died. Emergency feed dropoffs would also be difficult to scale up during a large climate shock like the super El Niño.

Read more: Reviving South Africa's grasslands: Eastern Cape villagers explain the challenges they face

The super El Niño also brings the risk of severe heat stress for livestock. When cattle, sheep and goats are exposed to extreme heat they use more energy on panting and sweating to stay cool, and less on growing or producing milk. This triggers a damaging chain reaction for the farmer:

High temperatures mean cattle stand under scarce tree shade during peak daylight hours instead of grazing. They eat far less simply because they are too hot to graze.

As animals rapidly lose body condition, their market value plummets.

Fearing complete asset loss, desperate farmers rush to sell their weakened animals at local auctions simultaneously. This oversupply collapses local livestock prices, locking families into a painful poverty trap.

How communal based feedlots help

A communal feedlot is a shared, managed enclosure where vulnerable livestock are brought together for intensive feeding, veterinary care, and shaded shelter during severe climate shocks. These feedlots can be set up by provincial agricultural departments, non-profit organisations or local farmers who pool their resources to shade a shared kraal and install communal water tanks.

In the feedlots, animals are fed with a mix of bulk-purchased commercial feed, state-subsidised fodder, and locally harvested or stored crop residues (leftover leaves and stalks from harvested crops).

This approach has been tested during past crises. Our earlier research found that during South Africa's severe 2015-2019 droughts, state-backed custom feeding programmes in the Eastern Cape allowed communal farmers to house and fatten cattle in shared enclosures for a subsidised fee. The Transkei Feed Kraal in Centane, Eastern Cape is another good example. It is a hybrid commercial joint venture designed to serve communal farmers, operating as a formal commercial feedlot and cattle-trading facility while being jointly owned by community leadership and private enterprise.

Zimbabwe has set up hundreds of "drought mitigation centres" to feed and supply water to their 2.2 million cattle during the coming super El Niño.

Read more: Climate change is threatening sheep farmers in South Africa's Drakensberg - how they're adapting

Our research found that in large-scale commercial feedlots, livestock are more efficient at turning a kilogram of food into meat. This was not a surprise, as they have sophisticated infrastructure such as automated feeding systems, computerised climate tracking, and concrete handling pens.

However, community-based feedlots offer unmatched social inclusion and localised support where farmers and their livestock are. Our Eastern Cape field research at the Gxwalibomvu Custom Feeding scheme in Tsomo and the Transkei Feed Kraal in Centane found these hubs to be a vital safety net during severe climate crises by achieving two critical goals at once:

Giving pastures a break: By moving cattle off open rangelands into a shared facility, pressure on fragile grasslands (veld) is relieved. This prevents soil erosion and allows the communal veld a chance to recover when rains return. Protecting market value: Instead of selling starving animals for low prices, collective feeding allows farmers to pool resources, buy bulk feed, and fatten cattle together. This cooperative framework ensures smallholders can bypass predatory middle-men and sell directly to commercial slaughterhouses at premium prices.

Read more: Drought forces livestock farmers to make tough decisions: our model shows the impact on inequality

Low-cost cooling methods are simple to set up inside communal feedlots. We found that shade and water spraying significantly lowered animal body temperatures and kept breathing stable. Blood tests verified that cooled cattle had much lower stress hormone levels, which protected their immune systems. Because the animals wasted less energy trying to stay cool, they spent more time resting and eating. Consequently, our research found that their daily weight gain improved by 18% and their feeding efficiency shot up by 12% compared to uncooled cattle.

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Importantly, our findings emphasise indigenous breeds, like local Nguni cattle, handled the heat far better than imported European breeds. This confirms that breeding locally adapted livestock is essential for long-term climate survival.

What needs to happen next

South Africa can help communal farmers protect their livestock from heat and drought in three ways.

Train agricultural advisers to show farmers how to improve airflow and minimise heat build-up in kraals (microclimate pen design). Farmers can measure temperature and humidity to tell when cattle are at risk of overheating. The Agricultural Research Council's Kaonofatso ya Dikgomo scheme can do this as they already offer science-supported services to smallholder farmers. Farmers should be trained in animal nutrition and in the temperature-humidity index. This a simple weather tool that combines air temperature and relative humidity to measure the total heat stress level an animal feels. Prioritise government funding for shared solar-powered boreholes, gravity-fed water systems and shade nets for kraals. Introduce index insurance. This pays out automatically when local temperatures rise too high or grazing falls below a set level. This would give the farmers money to buy feed before prices rise.

Mhlangabezi Slayi, Lecturer, University of Fort Hare

Siphe Zantsi, Agricultural Economist, Agricultural Research Council